‘Bosch’ spin-off lands on Amazon’s IMDb TV





The series will feature Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz reprising their roles from the Prime Video series.

Bosch is slated to end on Amazon’s Prime Video later this year, but Harry Bosch’s character will live on in a spin-off of tech giant’s ad-supported streaming service IMDb TV. Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz will continue their roles on the spin-off, and much of the Bosch the creative team, including series creator Eric Overmyer and author Michael Connelly, are also involved. The untitled spin-off is set to begin filming later this year; the seventh and final season of Bosch will debut this summer. “To say I’m ecstatic is an understatement! Having the opportunity to tell more stories about Harry Bosch is a great gift,” said Welliver, who is also executive producer of both series. The filming process for season seven with the shadow of it was our finale looming heavily, so when the idea came up to continue with the possibility of a spinoff, without hesitation, I said, ” Let’s go ”. To all ourBoschfans, thank you for your incredible support all these years and I can promise you the race will only get better. “ The new series will follow Harry Bosch (Welliver) to the next phase of his career, where he finds himself working with his former opponent, attorney Honey “Money” Chandler (Rogers). The two have a deep and complicated history, but are working on something they can agree on: finding justice. Lintz will continue to play Harry’s daughter, Maddie. “I’m more than excited about it and I think the fans who have been asking for moreBoschSo will be, “said Connelly, who created the character of Harry Bosch and produces the series.” Continuing the Harry Bosch story and seeing him team up with “Money” Chandler will be more than I could ever have hoped for. And continuing our relationship with Amazon and being part of the IMDb TV lineup will ensure our commitment to providing viewers with a high-quality, creative and relevant show. I am excited to begin. “ Henrik Bastin, CEO of series producer Fabel Entertainment (formerly Fabrik), added, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to continue our relationship with Amazon Studios, Michael and now IMDb TV to tell more about the exciting story of Harry Bosch. The last season ofBoschis one of the best to date, and while the spin-off will be a new show with its distinct voice and tone, our passionate fans will feel right at home. “ Connelly, Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Welliver and Zetna Fuentes perform the spin-off. Fuentes, who directed two episodes of Bosch, will direct the first episode. “While the current chapter ofBoschComing to an end, this gripping and gripping story continues in ways that are both new and familiar. IMDb TV is the perfect home to extend Amazon Studios’ long-standing relationship with the immensely talented Michael Connelly, Eric Overmyer, Tom Bernardo, Henrik Bastin, Pieter Jan Brugge, Titus Welliver, Mimi Rogers and Madison Lintz, “said Lauren. Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, Co-Heads of Content and Programming at IMDb TV. “Boschentertained fans season after season through vibrant stories and distinctive characters, and we’re excited to evolve the adventures of Bosch and ‘Money’ Chandler through a new original and ambitious IMDb TV and the first spinoff series for Amazon Studios. “







