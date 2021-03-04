Minari and the invisible stars of Asian films





On the surface, Threatening is the kind of movie Oscar voters and the general public love. The story of immigrants is the backbone of Hollywood, says sociologist Nancy Wang Yuen, who studies inequalities in industry. Films about ambitious characters, from 1927 The jazz singer to the years 2015 Brooklyn, have been popular with American moviegoers, she says. However, a wrinkle is that Asian and Asian American experiences are uniquely defined by fragmentation and encompasses dozens of languages, countries, religions and ethnicities. The notion of being Asian is a verb, not a noun … we are so diverse on all axes, explains Bing Chen, co-founder of Gold House, an organization that advocates for Asian talent. It’s impossible, Chen told me, for any movie, even with an all-Asian cast, to capture the complexity of that identity. Indeed, Chung bristles at the way his film has been portrayed as representative of Korean American life: I feel like [the Golden Globes controversy] goes much further than Threatening is an American film, he said. I do not know that [statement] in itself captures everything I feel. This fragmentation poses a challenge to a film industry that has historically stuck with a handful of stereotypical narratives when telling stories about people of color. Over time, moving and intimate but imperfect films such as The Joy of Luck club and Namesake has come to be seen as true representations of entire communities, taking on a veneer of authenticity, Sean Metzger, drama teacher at UCLA, said. In the rare cases that the Oscars recognized actors of color, they tended to gravitate towards comfortable tropes, for example, reward Black actors when they appeared in slavery films and Latino actors when they played menial roles or criminals. For Asians, one of the first films with this plating of authenticity was the years 1961. Flower drum song, a musical ensemble in the Chinatown of San Franciscos. The film was based on a novel by Chinese American author CY Lee and marketed as a true look at the Chinese community, but it was adapted by white writers Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein. And although the film won multiple Oscar nominations, its entire cast of Asian American actors, including Nancy Kwan, who performed the song I Enjoy Being a Girl, since then a regularly covered hit has gone unnoticed. Like a restaurant patron ordering a favorite dish on almost every visit, American storytellers have grown accustomed to using Asian culture as a spectacle rather than a subject. And when they weren’t completely replaced by white, yellow-faced actors, Asian actors were relegated to supporting roles, fading into the margins. Read: Always the sidekick In the 21st century, Asian artists have assumed larger and more nuanced roles in film and television. Yet, as with other actors of color, when Asians are recognized, it is for the types of roles or stories that voters find familiar. Watch the Dev Patels Oscars story: the British actor was not nominated for 2008 Slumdog Millionaire, which heavily influenced Bollywood on an aesthetic unknown to many white viewers. But Patel was nominated to play an Australian Indian adoptee in 2016. Lion, some of whom critics saw like a white savior’s tale. Japanese actor Ken Watanabe was not nominated for 2006 Letters from Iwo Jima, but got a nod for his work in 2003 The last Samourai. The former was told in Japanese, from the perspective of Japanese soldiers during WWII, but the latter was a fish-out-of-the-water story centered on Tom Cruise and starring Watanabe in a wise mentor role. That’s not to say these nominations didn’t deserve, just that award voters seemed to prefer performances that echoed what they had seen and enjoyed before.

