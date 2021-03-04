The “Walking Dead” essay will not focus on “fair market value”





A New York judge makes rulings on the admissibility of evidence in the high-stakes case between Frank Darabont and the CAA on one side with AMC on the other.

With just weeks to go before one of the biggest Hollywood trials ever could begin, AMC scored a small victory. In the $ 280 million profit lawsuit filed by Frank Darabont and the CAA on Wednesday The walking dead, a New York judge ruled that the plaintiffs’ experts could not offer an appraisal of the “fair market value” of the hit zombie series. Lawsuit argues Darabont and CAA were cheated about what AMC network pays to get a license Walking Dead of sister company AMC Film Holdings. Complainants allege that they have personal transaction protection in contracts, so when a transaction is made with an affiliate, the license fees charged must reflect the type of arm’s-length negotiation AMC would do with producers. third party like Sony (breaking Bad) or Lionsgate (Mad Men). The plaintiffs had experts ready to explain how Walking Deadwas integral to AMC’s success and had odds on par with prime-time NFL games. The expert reports essentially postulated that if Walking Deadwas on the open market, the show would command nearly $ 30 million per episode. But New York Supreme Court Judge Joel Cohen agrees with AMC that the benchmark for enforcing contracts is AMC’s agreements, not the market. In other words, forget what networks pay for prime-time NFL games or what NBC once paid for a hit show like ER It does not matter. The judge also ruled that AMC’s total revenues are also inadmissible and that the compensation of AMC officers is prejudicial. That doesn’t necessarily doom the plaintiffs’ damage theory, as they can still point to the $ 2-3 million per episode paid for shows like breaking Bad and Mad Men and argue that Walking Dead was entitled to much more given his superior performance to the public. Nonetheless, this leaves the plaintiffs without a way in the lawsuit. The judge’s pre-trial evidence rulings weren’t completely a loss for Darabont. In particular, the defendants will not be able to present the inflammatory and secular emails that caused the show’s co-creator to fire in the middle of the second season. AMC’s deal with Steven Spielberg’s company, which the network wanted to present as proof of its good faith in the negotiations, was also ruled off limits in a small victory for the plaintiffs. At the moment, the trial is underway for April. However, thanks to COVID, New York will not resume live debates until later this month, and it is not clear whether the state can host the type of month-long legal spectacle that the Walking Dead the trial will be. Clarity on the timing of this trial should arrive perhaps next week. Naturally, today’s development has prompted both sides to step onto higher ground. “We are satisfied with today’s decisions, which set the stage for proof in the trial that AMC paid the plaintiffs all that is owed to them under the contract,” said Orin Snyder, AMC representative. “Last summer, following a lawsuit, a California court ruled in favor of AMC on similar claims filed by Robert Kirkman. We look forward to taking our case to a jury and achieving the same result here.” “We are satisfied with the results of the quash motions, and the plaintiffs are ready to prove their allegations at trial,” said Dale Kinsella, lawyer for the plaintiffs. “As expected, the emails from Darabont, which the AMC has tried to highlight in every petition for the past seven years, were excluded from the lawsuit because they have nothing to do with the substantive issues in this case. can now return to the question under consideration, which rewards creators for what they rightly deserve. “







