“Because once you’re dead, it’s a little too late”: Dolly Parton gets vaccinated, rewrites lyrics to popular song | SiouxlandProud | Sioux City, IA





(NEXSTAR) – Musician Dolly Parton received her first dose of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday and celebrated the occasion by advocating for others to do the same. To that end, Parton, 75, rewrote some of the lyrics to her beloved song “Jolene”. In a video posted to Twitter, she sings, “Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine. I beg you, do not hesitate. Vaccine, vaccine, vaccine, vaccine. Because once you’re dead, it’s a little too late. Parton continues to laugh at herself before getting serious: “I know I’m trying to be funny now, but I’m very serious about the vaccine. I think we all want to get back to normal, whatever it is. And that would be a good kick in the arm, wouldn’t it, if we could come back to it. “I just want to say to all of you cowards out there, don’t be a chicken squat, go out and pull yourself up,” she said. Parton puts on his mask and receives the vaccine on camera. “I’ve been waiting since December, I’m online,” Parton said. Humbled Dolly Parton refuses statue at Tennessee Capitol

The shot lasted about five seconds from start to finish, after which Parton said, “It didn’t hurt, it just stung a bit, but it was from the alcohol swab, I thought. Parton had previously said she would wait her turn to get the vaccine. In an interview with the Associated Pressshe said, “I’m not going to get mine until other people get theirs.” I don’t want it to look like it skips the line just because I donated the money. I am very funny about it. Parton had already donated $ 1 million looking for COVID-19. “When the pandemic first hit, that was my first thought, ‘I have to do something to try to help find a vaccine,'” she told the AP. “I just did some research with the folks at Vanderbilt (University). They are great people, they have been so good over the years with my people in times of illness and all that. I just asked if I could donate a million dollars to research a vaccine. “I get a lot more credit than I deserve, I think, but I was just happy to be a part of it.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos