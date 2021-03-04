‘Resident alien’ actor Alex Barima talks about his undercover agent getting closer to the truth





Syfy Breakout Series Foreign resident captivated audiences with his offbeat humor, ensemble cast and small town capers. In the mystery comedy Meet with an Alien Twist, showrunner Chris Sheridan masterfully adapted the Dark Horse comic book series of the same name written by Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse. Foreign resident ‘Much of the cult success of s is due to its ensemble cast, starring Alan Tudyk as an alien posing as a town doctor in Patience, Colorado who is forced to solve a series of murders. Sounds complex? Try to be the alien, the one with two undercover agents David Logan, played by Alex Barima and Lisa Casper, played by Mandell Maughan on a mission to find out who he really is. TV Insider got to chat with Barima about her character’s sequel, the balance between comedy and drama, and why Foreign resident is his most difficult role to date. What can you tease about this week’s episode? Will David Logan take one more step towards accomplishing his mission? Alex Barima: Mandell [Maughan] and I haven’t worked with the main cast yet because our storyline is pretty separate, as you know. I’m very excited about this week’s episode because we have a closer look at David and Lisa, we learn more about who they are, who they work for and what their specific mission is. We glimpse their ultimate objection. We already know they’re looking for the alien, but we’ll find out how much information they have and exactly how they’ll use it. Let’s just say that this is definitely going to bring a big change in the dynamics of the series. What drew you to the role of David? I was always a huge fan of science fiction and fantasy growing up. Foreign resident It was my first time reading something that was a mixture of sci-fi with really good comedic writing, so I felt that was a part I had to do if I had the chance. Coming from past hit shows like The man in the high castle, Riverdale, and The 100, how is working on Foreign resident compare? This is by far the most intimidating project I’ve worked on, just in terms of the quality of the casting. I got to watch the pilot after I started shooting the rest of the season, and when I saw the cast in action, I was really stunned. Alan [Tudyk] He’s obviously a genius and when you see them all bringing that to the table it feels like you need to bring some warmth too. I really wanted to be up to the challenge and the task of portraying David Logan and doing the show justice. Looking to the future, what’s the next step for your character David? For now, we hope that we will be renewed so that we can do a little more work! Foreign resident, Wednesdays, 10 / 9c, Syfy







