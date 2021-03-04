Green Cures & Botanical Distribution Boosts Hollywood Vodka in the United States | Beverage Industry News





Green Cures & Botanical Distribution has added herbal expression to its Hollywood vodka brand portfolio. Green Cures & Botanical’s Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka retails for US $ 32 a bottle The California-based company, which launched Hollywood Hemp in 2019, announced Hollywood Green Botanical Vodka late last week. The expansion, positioned by Green Cures as its entry into premium spirits, includes vodka infused with elderflower and wood truffle, Available now in 28 US states through the company’s website, Hollywood Green is priced at US $ 31.99 per 75cl bottle. A wider roll-out to the rest of the country as well as to certain international markets is planned for later this year. In addition to Hollywood Green, the company also plans to launch Contagin Navy Strength Plus Gin by the end of June. Further details were not disclosed. “The sampling feedback for Hollywood Green and Contagin has been overwhelmingly positive,” said Rich Thomas, CEO of Green Cures. “We look forward to ramping up production and distribution of both brands as we enter the popular consumer months of spring and summer,” Last week Bacardi added a botanical string to Gray Goose’s bow. The vodka brand’s portfolio in the United States was rounded out with Gray Goose Essences, a three-ply range of 30% ABV flavored expressions. How to Earn Vodka in the United States – A History Lesson – Click here for a just-drinks commentary







