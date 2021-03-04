Police will not be prosecuted for WhatsApp remarks on the black actor | Police





The Crown Prosecution Service has decided not to prosecute three police officers for allegedly racist comments about a black British actor. Police forces had requested permission from the CPS to charge their own officers for the incident. Last year a Cambridgeshire gendarmerie officer was suspended and two others were assigned restricted duties after allegedly racist remarks were exchanged on a WhatsApp group under an image of British actor and writer Kayode Ewumi . During the exchange on the social media app, one of the officers posted a meme of Ewumi, 27, which went viral in 2017. The image shows Ewumi as her character Reece Simpson, also known as the name of Roll Safe, in the BBC Three comedy #HoodDocumentary, where he taps his finger to the side of his head after thinking about something. Below the picture of Ewumi, a second policeman wrote the word monkey and then posted a picture of a baby monkey hanging from a tree branch. A third officer wrote lol under the monkey image. The police team from the WhatsApp group at the time the messages were exchanged was predominantly white. But an ethnic minority officer on the team lodged a formal complaint after receiving the messages on his family’s cell phone, where they were seen by his three children. The incident was referred to the Independent Bureau for Police Conduct, which asked the Professional Standards Department of the Police Force to investigate. Initially, a serious misconduct procedure against the agents was considered, but this procedure has now been reduced to a fault and the suspension of one of the three agents has been lifted. Attiq Malik of Liberty Law Solicitors, who represents the officer who said he believed the exchanges were racist and filed a complaint, said Cambridgeshire Police’s update on the case was disappointing. Even though the CPS made the decision not to prosecute, it does not automatically follow that serious misconduct proceedings against police officers should be turned into misconduct proceedings, Malik said. A spokesperson for the Cambridgeshire Gendarmerie said: In early May 2020, a complaint was filed about an allegedly racist exchange on WhatsApp between agents in Peterborough. As a result of this complaint, a referral was made to the Independent Office for Police Conduct which led an investigation which should be conducted by our Professional Standards Department. Two officers were assigned restricted duties and a third suspended while a full investigation took place. A case has been submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service for authorization to accuse the malicious communications agents. This case was reviewed by a senior prosecutor and hate crimes expert who, with the full group conversation history available, concluded that no further action should be taken. In light of this decision, the serious misconduct procedure was reduced to misconduct and the suspension was lifted. The behavior and practice of the officers involved in this matter have been assessed by the Professional Standards Department as in need of improvement and work is ongoing.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos