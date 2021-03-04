Entertainment
Patience has a new doctor, but is he fitting in?
Patience, Colorado, had already climbed to 10 on the eccentricity meter by the time an alien showed up to go past 11 and break the needle. Of course, part of the quirk could be attributed to the altitude, but it’s more accurate to say that this place is just special.
Foreign resident Episode 6, “Sexy Beast,” could change the whole dynamic.
Patience now has a new google search city doctor walking and speaking a perfectly good looking genie. “Growing emotional repertoire now includes jealousy?
Let’s find out.
** SPOILER WARNING! Spoilers ahead for Foreign resident Season 1, Episode 6, Sexy Beast. **
Since surviving the crash landing, Harry (Alan Tudyk) has been on one hell of a stroke: the plumjob, (sometimes) adoring women, Pottery Barn-like dogs. That luck is put to the test, however, when Mayor Ben (Levi Fiehler) introduces Dr Ethan Rose (Michael Cassidy), Harry’s replacement.
Ethan is an accomplished doctor (read: true). Herowed Olympic crew, speaks French and sports GQ-a beautiful appearance, which contrasts sharply with Harry’s personal brand (read: genocidal, cow-teet-slurping, socially awkward). Harry is starting to develop something of an inferiority complex, even admitting to himself that Roses’ smile makes me want to love and strangle him.
It’s not just Harry, however, everyone in Patience just looks a little odd next to Dr. Adonis.
Sheriff Thompson (Corey Reynolds) certainly does, especially in this episode. Not only do we learn about his problems with espresso machines (an entire cup of coffee in that tiny little pod? It’s the demons that work), but we also see his machismo manifested in all kinds of weird, barely intimidating ways. .
When he and Deputy Baker (Elizabeth Bowen) follow the missing prescription books to Patience High School, Thompson takes their prime suspect, a teenager, to a classroom for questioning. He tries to impose his best bad cop routine on the Steel Witness, but ends up having a temper tantrum and ends up seeking Tinder dating advice instead.
We also delve into the specifics of MP Baker. Shes set up her own sub-office in the closet of the police depot where she assembled her own murder commission; every time she connects more dots in the murder of Sams, she pulls out the dance moves. Considering each of Bakers’ theories has been proven correct so far, including his most recent that Sam was “murdered” by self-injection of botulinum toxin, he thought he was insulin, say, dancing, dance, dance the night away, Baker.
Then there’s Darcy (Alice Wetterlund), bartender at bar 59, Patiences goofball drinker. Darcy finds herself in a few sticky situations, including a love triangle with Harry and Isabelle (Elvy Yost), then another with Harry and Ethan. She even encourages the latter two to fight for her heart, but soon regrets it after Harry, in a display of domination, dislocates Ethan’s shoulder.
Maybe out of pity, Darcy ends up spending the night in Ethans, but leaves early the next morning after he tells her, I think you’re pretty awesome. This kind of outspoken sincerity and potential emotional connection is so foreign to Darcy that she leaves. We had a feeling that where Harry was able to fit in with Patience, Ethan was not going to have such an easy time.
It’s probably because, as Asta says, Harry is a huge nutcase with a knack for unleashing chaos “in people’s lives. He fits in here, and people got to know him better.
It is still not certain that Patience will be better off having known Ethan. Much will probably depend on how the doctor handles the inevitable confrontation with the Pentagon agents who have been following Harry all this time. They’ve already found Harry’s ship, and then they come for Patience.
New episodes of Foreign resident premieres Wednesdays on SYFY at 10 p.m. ET.
