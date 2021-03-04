Entertainment
Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal reacts to sexual assault allegations, calls her ‘extremely disturbing’
- Slumdog Millionaire star Madhur Mittal has been charged with sexual assault by a former girlfriend. An FIR has been filed against the actor.
PUBLISHED MARCH 4, 2021 11:52 am IST
Slumdog Millionaire actor Madhur Mittal has broken his silence on the sexual assault allegations and the FIR has filed against him. The actor claimed he was learning things wrong and it was “ extremely disturbing ” for him.
The allegations against the actor were made by his former girlfriend. An FIR under sections 354, 354A, 354B, 509, 323 of the IPC was filed against him on February 23 at Khar Police Station in Mumbai.
Reacting to the turn of events, Madhur told the Bombay Times: “Getting to know things that are not true is extremely disturbing. There have been WhatsApp messages filled with stories that murder my character. These are being passed on. for weeks in groups of casting directors refusing I have been working, I have been the only winning member of my family since I was seven and all of this media reporting affects me, my family and my career in more ways than you can imagine.
I urge everyone not to jump to conclusions about me through these one-sided media reports. I have faith in the law and the real truth will soon be revealed, ”he added.
The former girlfriend’s lawyer, Niranjani Shetty, claimed the girl suffered injuries under her eyes, neck and lips. “This girl was in no condition to speak to me. Her friend held out her hand to me. She had suffered injuries to her eyes, neck and lips. I found out that she had been beaten and sexually assaulted. . Our concern was her safety, so I mailed a letter to the police station. I personally went to the Women’s Crime Unit (CAWC). They then called us and the FIR was filed, ”she told the newspaper.
While Madhur rose to fame with Slumdog Millionaire, he appeared in many projects afterwards. He was seen in Million Dollar Arm, Pocket Gangsters, and Maatr on the big screen as Treasure Island was his last appearance on television.
