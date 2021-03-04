Review: Billie Eillishs the Worlds a Little Blurry offers an intimate portrayal of a rising star

DUBAI: There is a philosophy that many families around the world follow: the reputation of the family is paramount. Even the worst of events, especially the worst, must be kept secret, for the hurt of public shame is greater than any hurt that horror such as abuse can inflict.

But who protects this culture of secrecy? Curfew, a new film from Egyptian director Amir Ramses, explores one of those secrets, a taboo too difficult for most to talk about child abuse.

Debut at the Cairo International Film Festival in late 2020 and now airing on OSN, it’s a film about a mother released from prison years after being locked up for killing her husband. Now free, she tries to reconnect with her daughter, the victim of crimes that she has not yet faced, even in her mind.

Ilham Shaheen plays mother, Fatin, and Amina Khalil, plays daughter Layla. (Provided)

For me, it’s a film about silence. It’s a movie about how something like this could happen, and everyone would rather shut up, accept it, because it’s a big scandal if people know it. And yet, this is what allows this to happen, Ramses told Arab News.

Ramses had noticed that, although no one spoke of it in polite company, stories of abuse appeared in the media at a rate of about once a week, stories so disturbing they haunted him. What also fascinated him was that they usually only came to light when something unspeakable happened in their wake, like murder to cover up the crime. The price of silence was painfully clear.

It is often not considered a crime in itself. I think the way the movie connects the dots on crime can be irritating for a company that doesn’t want to hear about it, or just wants to pretend it’s okay, that it doesn’t happen that much. They prefer to pretend it doesn’t exist, Ramses says.

The film debuted at the Cairo International Film Festival at the end of 2020 and is now airing on OSN. (Getty)

He deliberately told the story during the 2013 curfew of a boiling Cairo, making the situation as claustrophobic as it gets, there is nowhere to escape the secrets a family kept for honor and the reputation.

But the film doesn’t focus so much on the crime itself as it does on whether the characters, anchored by engaged performances by its lead actors Ilham Shaheen, who plays the mother, Fatin, and Amina Khalil, who plays his daughter Layla, can find a way to face the truth, and if the good can prevail between characters separated by the horrors of the past.

The effect of the crime on the humans who experience it is the most important part, Ramses says. I mean, the movie is based on the abuse case. But it’s really a film about Layla and Fatin. These are two people who learn to love, tolerate, trust and forgive each other. It is about a daughter’s ability to forgive her mother and love again.

Ramses has spent much of his career tackling subjects that others hesitate. In 2012, he directed Jews of Egypt, a documentary that resounded around the world, sparking controversy and debate both in Egypt and far from its borders.

Ramses has spent much of his career tackling subjects that others hesitate. (Provided)

While he may be comfortable being seen as a provocateur, he has long felt uncomfortable being seen as anything close to a moralist. Ramses does not want to make films intended to bring about social change. He wants to make art. It’s a difficult balance to maintain in a film as busy as the curfew.

I was afraid of that aspect of functionality, actually. Movies becoming a social tool, that’s something that always scared me, he says. This diminishes the role of art, in my opinion. I’ve always thought that if your movie is just a social tool, it’s a blunt, boring propaganda movie in a way. But when you make a film the way you want, and it still has that aspect, I think it’s fulfilling.

This is part of the reason Ramses made the Jews of Egypt into a documentary, because he believes they can function as a message first and foremost.

I was too afraid to make the Jews of Egypt into a narrative film. I thought the film had to have a social impact, so I couldn’t escape it. The social impact of this film (was in) to restore tolerance towards Egyptian Jews. I thought, OK. If I tell a story about it, it will create an impact. But it would be a very silly movie, with a lot of long, straightforward speeches. That’s why I decided to make a documentary of it.

Ramses has long focused on movies as an art form. (Provided)

Even after his release, Ramses is still grappling with the role the curfew should play in Egypt and beyond. He is fascinated to see how people react to the film on a social level while maintaining that, above all, it was not made with that intention.

He’s not shouting from the roofs about it, but an hour into our conversation he admits that the film has already changed at least one life for someone who attended a first screening.

In one of the drug tests, I had someone who had (experienced) a similar incident. After the movie, they got into that mood and went home to discuss it with the family. Again, this is not the role of the film. This is not what movies are made for. But it’s also interesting knowing that he can do it sometimes, Ramses says.

Even after his release, Ramses is still grappling with the role the curfew should play in Egypt and beyond. (Provided)

Ramses has long focused on movies as an art form, he fell in love with the medium at the age of 10 while watching the films of the legendary Egyptian filmmaker Youssef Chahine, which made a young Ramses aware that movies couldn’t just be the prize for blockbuster popcorn. loved growing up, like Indiana Jones and Star Wars, but could be something more, a deeper exploration of the human condition.

It was a journey that led him not only to become a filmmaker, but also to become one of the connoisseurs of Egypts’ first film. Ramses has been the artistic director of the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt since its inception in 2017, a continuation of the work he did away from home since he was a teenager, showing people in Egypt films from Europe and from Asia, alongside the underrated greats of Egypt itself (of whom there are many who he says are still not respected enough).

With Curfew, Ramses made a film that he hopes Egyptian moviegoers will one day present to their friends in the same way he did for his. His dream, ultimately, is to instill in future generations the same passion that has driven him all his life.

I always tried to make movies that would survive, it wouldn’t just be when it came out, he says. I hope it continues.