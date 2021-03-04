Entertainment
Review: Billie Eillishs the Worlds a Little Blurry offers an intimate portrayal of a rising star
DUBAI: There is a philosophy that many families around the world follow: the reputation of the family is paramount. Even the worst of events, especially the worst, must be kept secret, for the hurt of public shame is greater than any hurt that horror such as abuse can inflict.
But who protects this culture of secrecy? Curfew, a new film from Egyptian director Amir Ramses, explores one of those secrets, a taboo too difficult for most to talk about child abuse.
Debut at the Cairo International Film Festival in late 2020 and now airing on OSN, it’s a film about a mother released from prison years after being locked up for killing her husband. Now free, she tries to reconnect with her daughter, the victim of crimes that she has not yet faced, even in her mind.
For me, it’s a film about silence. It’s a movie about how something like this could happen, and everyone would rather shut up, accept it, because it’s a big scandal if people know it. And yet, this is what allows this to happen, Ramses told Arab News.
Ramses had noticed that, although no one spoke of it in polite company, stories of abuse appeared in the media at a rate of about once a week, stories so disturbing they haunted him. What also fascinated him was that they usually only came to light when something unspeakable happened in their wake, like murder to cover up the crime. The price of silence was painfully clear.
It is often not considered a crime in itself. I think the way the movie connects the dots on crime can be irritating for a company that doesn’t want to hear about it, or just wants to pretend it’s okay, that it doesn’t happen that much. They prefer to pretend it doesn’t exist, Ramses says.
He deliberately told the story during the 2013 curfew of a boiling Cairo, making the situation as claustrophobic as it gets, there is nowhere to escape the secrets a family kept for honor and the reputation.
But the film doesn’t focus so much on the crime itself as it does on whether the characters, anchored by engaged performances by its lead actors Ilham Shaheen, who plays the mother, Fatin, and Amina Khalil, who plays his daughter Layla, can find a way to face the truth, and if the good can prevail between characters separated by the horrors of the past.
The effect of the crime on the humans who experience it is the most important part, Ramses says. I mean, the movie is based on the abuse case. But it’s really a film about Layla and Fatin. These are two people who learn to love, tolerate, trust and forgive each other. It is about a daughter’s ability to forgive her mother and love again.
Ramses has spent much of his career tackling subjects that others hesitate. In 2012, he directed Jews of Egypt, a documentary that resounded around the world, sparking controversy and debate both in Egypt and far from its borders.
While he may be comfortable being seen as a provocateur, he has long felt uncomfortable being seen as anything close to a moralist. Ramses does not want to make films intended to bring about social change. He wants to make art. It’s a difficult balance to maintain in a film as busy as the curfew.
I was afraid of that aspect of functionality, actually. Movies becoming a social tool, that’s something that always scared me, he says. This diminishes the role of art, in my opinion. I’ve always thought that if your movie is just a social tool, it’s a blunt, boring propaganda movie in a way. But when you make a film the way you want, and it still has that aspect, I think it’s fulfilling.
This is part of the reason Ramses made the Jews of Egypt into a documentary, because he believes they can function as a message first and foremost.
I was too afraid to make the Jews of Egypt into a narrative film. I thought the film had to have a social impact, so I couldn’t escape it. The social impact of this film (was in) to restore tolerance towards Egyptian Jews. I thought, OK. If I tell a story about it, it will create an impact. But it would be a very silly movie, with a lot of long, straightforward speeches. That’s why I decided to make a documentary of it.
Even after his release, Ramses is still grappling with the role the curfew should play in Egypt and beyond. He is fascinated to see how people react to the film on a social level while maintaining that, above all, it was not made with that intention.
He’s not shouting from the roofs about it, but an hour into our conversation he admits that the film has already changed at least one life for someone who attended a first screening.
In one of the drug tests, I had someone who had (experienced) a similar incident. After the movie, they got into that mood and went home to discuss it with the family. Again, this is not the role of the film. This is not what movies are made for. But it’s also interesting knowing that he can do it sometimes, Ramses says.
Ramses has long focused on movies as an art form, he fell in love with the medium at the age of 10 while watching the films of the legendary Egyptian filmmaker Youssef Chahine, which made a young Ramses aware that movies couldn’t just be the prize for blockbuster popcorn. loved growing up, like Indiana Jones and Star Wars, but could be something more, a deeper exploration of the human condition.
It was a journey that led him not only to become a filmmaker, but also to become one of the connoisseurs of Egypts’ first film. Ramses has been the artistic director of the El Gouna Film Festival in Egypt since its inception in 2017, a continuation of the work he did away from home since he was a teenager, showing people in Egypt films from Europe and from Asia, alongside the underrated greats of Egypt itself (of whom there are many who he says are still not respected enough).
With Curfew, Ramses made a film that he hopes Egyptian moviegoers will one day present to their friends in the same way he did for his. His dream, ultimately, is to instill in future generations the same passion that has driven him all his life.
I always tried to make movies that would survive, it wouldn’t just be when it came out, he says. I hope it continues.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]