Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company offers a third virtual performance

That the Ellen Sinopoli dance company survived to celebrate its 30th birthday is no surprise, except perhaps to its founder.

I just wanted to get through the first year, Sinopoli said. When I formed the company in 1991, I was new to the area and wondered at my stage of life if I was going to stay in the dance world. I taught dance at Russell Sage College.

Fans of her business are happy she did. On Saturday March 13, his company presents its third virtual performance on YouTube to present two of its most popular dances, a first and another from its repertoire. The session also includes live commentary with his dancers, Sinopoli, and some pre-recorded commentary from two of the composers. Register before Tuesday March 9.

But having your own company meant another challenge: the choreography.

I worked in Boston for ten or eleven years teaching dance to high school kids when I first started experimenting with choreography, Sinopoli said. I wanted to try to work with professional dancers. I didn’t want to create a dance school.

Once in the Albany area, Sinopoli rented a studio and rehearsal space and began auditioning dancers. The news must have circulated because after barely a year, The Egg approached her and asked her to become the place’s resident dance company.

We had a bigger studio / rehearsal space and later they gave us administrative space. It was very fortuitous, she said. It’s an irony now because the eggs were closed and we didn’t have access to the studio space, so we went back to renting a space for rehearsals. My home is my office.

Although the company’s schedule of around 20 performances per year has been hit hard, Sinopoli tries to stick with what the company’s mission has been from the start. He has always had three initiatives: working together; education whether in schools or through workshops; and sometimes collaboration with other disciplines or through relationships with galleries, museums or in outdoor spaces.

Since last year, the company has presented two virtual events, participated in the Saratoga Performing Arts Centers Learning Library, and completed a video residency at an elementary school in Cohoes. Sinopoli has also allowed its six dancers to take weekly classes, which have now increased to four times a week.

My clients have been very generous and I got federal funding, she said. The dancers were never made redundant. We were lucky and we were able to hang in there. I know of small businesses that have closed their doors. But in the midst of this pandemic, I created two new dances and I am lucky to have my dancers. Three of my dancers have been with me for ten years.

But having to choreograph a dance in which the dancers had to distance themselves and wear a mask was a challenge.

It is difficult to breathe with a mask, Sinopoli said.

Although her dances still require a certain amount of energy, she gives rhythm to her dancers by asking them to do a segment, then return backstage to remove the mask and resume their breathing to normal. Social distancing is also tricky, so for the first two virtual events, she only used three dancers at a time.

But its March event will involve the ensemble in House of Fables with music by Indian composer Devesh Chandra; and Compas to the music of flamenco guitarist Maria Zemantauski. The new Fade work is in the middle section of Henryk Goreckis Symphony of Sorrowful Songs. The duo Slipping Through will also be performed. Sinopoli worked his choreography so that the dancers had limited contact with each other.

The atmosphere of the concert is also more contemplative than the previous events.

I wanted to examine the feeling of isolation, she said. Inspiration came from the haunting music of Goreckis; a dear friend was slowly dying and how it all affected her; and I retired last spring after years of teaching at Russell Sage.

To make this event more alive than a simple prerecorded performance on Zoom that had been edited, Sinopoli asked Chandra and Zamantauski, his two commissioned composers, to give a four-minute prerecorded video of their music; will have his dancers talk live about their interpretation of the dances; and a question and answer session with Sinopoli herself on how the company has adapted to changing times.

It’s always a challenge, Sinopoli said. Were in upstate New York and not in a national touring company. Our thirtieth anniversary is not what I never thought it would look like.

And having knowledgeable, talented dancers who are willing to live locally and not be based in New York or other metropolitan areas is a constant source of gratitude.

His company is looking to the future: during the summer from July to September, they hope to do the weekly outdoor dances for Troy Night Out; and the Chesterwood Museum in Stockbridge, which hosts an exhibition of sculptures by John Van Alstines in July, wants his company to collaborate on outdoor performances with cellist Ashley Bathgate.

Ellen Sinopoli Dance Company

WHEN: March 13, 7 p.m.

Register before March 9 on www.sinopolidances.org

Suggested donation of $ 25.

