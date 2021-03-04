Today in history 3/4/21 | national

Today is Thursday March 4, the 63rd day of 2021. There are 302 days left in the year.
Today’s highlight in history
March 4, 1933, Franklin D. Roosevelt took office as 32nd President of the Americas.
In 1789, the Constitution of the United States came into effect when the first Federal Congress met in New York. (Lawmakers then adjourned for lack of quorum.)
In 1797, John adams was inaugurated the second President of the United States.
In 1863, the Idaho Territory was created.
In 1865, the president Abraham Lincoln was inaugurated for a second term; With the end of the Civil War in sight, Lincoln said: With nastiness to no one, with charity to all.
In 1964, president of the Teamsters James hoffa and three co-defendants were convicted in a federal court in Chattanooga, Tennessee, of jury tampering.
In 1974, the first issue of People magazine, then called People Weekly, was published by Time-Life Inc .; on the cover was actor Mia Farrow.
In 1981, a Salt Lake City jury found guilty Joseph Paul Franklin, a serial killer and avowed racist, for violating the civil rights of two black men, Ted Fields and David Martin, who was shot. (Franklin was sentenced to two life terms for this crime; he was executed in 2013 for the murder of a Jew in 1977, Gerald Gordon.)
In 1987, the president Ronald reagan addressed the nation on the Iran-Contra affair, acknowledging that its overtures in Iran had deteriorated into an arms-for-hostage deal.
In 1994, in New York City, four extremists were convicted of the 1993 World Trade Center bombing that killed six people and injured more than a thousand. Actor-comedian John candy died in Durango, Mexico, at the age of 43.
In 1998, the United States Supreme Court ruled that sexual harassment in the workplace can be illegal even when the offender and the victim are of the same sex.
In 2015, the Ministry of Justice authorized Darren Wilson, a former white policeman from Ferguson, Missouri in the fatal shooting of Michael Brown, an 18-year-old black man, but also released a scathing report calling for sweeping changes in the city’s law enforcement practices.
In 2018, a former Russian spy Sergei skripal and her daughter was found unconscious on a bench in the southwest English town of Salisbury; both survived what UK authorities said was attempted murder using a nerve agent.
Libyan leader Moamer Gadhafis The regime retaliated against its opponents with a powerful attack on Zawiya, the opposition-held town closest to Tripoli, and a barrage of tear gas and live ammunition to quell further protests in the capital.
The United States Supreme Court has blocked the application of a Louisiana clinic regulation law imposing new abortion restrictions.
Bud Collins, tennis historian and American voice of sport in print and television for decades, has died in Brookline, Massachusetts, at the age of 86.
The House easily passed an $ 8.3 billion measure to speed up coronavirus vaccine development, pay for lockdown operations and boost preparedness.
Federal health officials have investigated a suburban Seattle nursing home at the center of a coronavirus outbreak. Italy has closed all schools and universities and banned fans from participating in sporting events. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed more than 1,100 points as governments and central banks around the world took more aggressive action to deal with the virus and its effects on the economy.
After spending over $ 500 million of his own fortune on a presidential bid, the former New York mayor Mike Bloomberg dropped out of the Democratic race, but pledged to keep spending to defeat the president Donald Trump.
Javier Prez from Cullar, the United Nations Secretary-General, who brokered a historic ceasefire between Iran and Iraq in 1988, has died at the age of 100.
Actor Paula prentiss is 83.
Movie director Adrian lyne is 80.
Singer Shakin stevens is 73.
Author James ellroy is 73.
Former energy secretary Rick perry is 71.
Musician Emilio Estefan is 68.
Actor Catherine OHara is 67.
Actor Mykelti Williamson is 64.
Actor Patricia heaton is 63.
Actor Steven weber is 60 years old.
Rock musician Jason newsted is 58.
Rock singer Evan giving (Lemonheads) is 54 years old.
Actor Patsy kensit is 53.
Gay rights activist Chaz bono is 52.
Actor Andrea Bendewald is 51.
Actor Nick stable is 51.
Country singer Jason Sellers is 50.
Jazz musician Jason marsalis is 44.
Actor Jessica heap is 38.
Actor Scott michael foster is 36.
Tv personality Whitney Harbor is 36.
Actor Audrey Esparza is 35 years old.
Actor Margo harshman is 35 years old.
Actor Andrea Bowen is 31.