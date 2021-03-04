Kangana Ranaut slammed ‘Torn American Jeans’, so Twitter dug out her old photos





Twitter unearthed old photos of Kangana Ranaut after criticizing “ripped jeans and rags like blouses” When actor Kangana Ranaut called on modern day performers to wear “torn American jeans and rags,” a section of the Internet was quick to remind him that she too was guilty of doing the same. On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut shared a photo of three “ancient” women from India, Japan and Syria – each dressed in traditional clothing from her homeland. The three women, pictured in 1885, each became the first licensed female physician in their own country. In her appreciation tweet for the women, Ms Ranaut said that they represented not only “their individuality, but their whole civilization, cultures and nations”. She then criticized contemporary artists, saying they would rather have their photos taken in ripped jeans and “rags like blouses” instead of representing their own culture. “Today, if such hits are to be clicked, they will all be wearing ripped American jeans and rags like blouses, representing nothing but American marketing. [sic],” she wrote. Tweet of appreciation for ancient women who represented not only their individuality, but their entire civilization, cultures and nations. Today, if such hits are to be clicked, they will all be wearing ripped American jeans and rags like blouses, representing nothing but American marketing. pic.twitter.com/0k2yjUuF07 Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) March 3, 2021 Twitter users were quick to remind Ms Ranaut that in the past she too wore ripped jeans and Western clothing. pic.twitter.com/z3UnEcKYbl Smita Paul (@smita_paul) March 3, 2021 Unlimited hypocrisy … pic.twitter.com/inIzPdTiIP ???????? (@ Gangohi3) March 3, 2021 THE HYPOCRISIA THO !! https://t.co/tjUnyLTWTlpic.twitter.com/8S72Q5OeVX Power ???????? (@jmsgevr) March 4, 2021 A Twitter user has listed the foreign brands the actor has sported to denounce his hypocrisy by criticizing “American marketing”. representing nothing other than foreign marketing ???????????? 1. Burberry blue dress

2. Christian Dior dress and shoes

3. Madison shirt, Victoria Beckham skirt

4. Louis Vitton tote pic.twitter.com/4UFC65kFZY I would have ???????? (@jaitrejait) March 3, 2021 According to a report by The World, a public radio show and podcast, the women pictured shared by Ms Ranaut were students at Women’s Medical College in Pennsylvania. The image now resides in the archives of Drexel University. Click for more new trends







