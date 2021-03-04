Los Angeles Kings to operate ice rink in Valencia – Daily News





The City of Santa Clarita has awarded a contract to the Los Angeles Kings and the American Sports Entertainment Company to operate a city-owned ice rink and conference center at 27745 Smyth Drive in Valencia. When the city bought the 93,000-square-foot facility in the fall for $ 14.2 million, it went beyond skating and ice sports, said deputy city manager Frank Oviedo. The establishment will host sports such as hockey, figure skating and curling, as well as conventions, banquets, trade shows and yoga classes. Oviedo added that he was impressed when he learned that the Kings were planning to offer plenty of beginner ice lessons to young children and adults. He added that one of their big selling points is that they really put a lot of time, effort and money into introducing young children to ice skating and they’ve talked about it a lot. Under the contract, the city will earn approximately $ 288,000 in revenue in the current fiscal year, approximately $ 1,447,700 in 2021-2022 and approximately $ 2 million annually over the five-year period, said officials. responsible. The rink, formerly known as the Ice Station, has undergone renovations, including repairing its roof and cooling system, restoring its skate surfaces, upgrading its plumbing fixtures, updating of the fire alarm and installation of improved lighting, sound equipment and public broadband Internet. Councilor Cameron Smyth said the city was able to acquire the facility without disrupting current services while transforming it into a facility with a wide range of activities. ASEC and the Kings will manage and operate the facility, providing staff, furniture, fixtures, equipment, inventory for sale, routine maintenance, repairs and general support for the center. ASEC owns and operates several ice skating and indoor sports facilities, including the 135,000 square foot Toyota Sports Performance Center in El Segundo, used bythe LA Kings as a training facility; and the 35,000 square foot LA Kings Ice at Pickwick Garden in Burbank. ASEC and the Los Angeles Kings are committed to playing a key role in the next chapter in the growth of hockey in particular, as well as inspiring the next generation of athletes in our community, said Kings President , Luc Robitaille, in a press release. Tonight, the city council approved the @LAKings and American Sports Entertainment Company (ASEC) as operators of the city-owned ice and entertainment center! #SkateSCV #IceIceAlmost (Iron Horse Bridge -: Josh Premako) pic.twitter.com/JtTv6qSJhN – City of Santa Clarita (@santaclarita) February 24, 2021 The renovations are expected to be completed later this month so the center can open in the spring, likely to limited capacity during the pandemic, Oviedo said. The city will announce the new name of the establishment in the coming days.







