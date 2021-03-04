The Caucus has a rich history in Hollywood; a group of writers, producers and directors celebrates the best current and future talent





HOLLYWOOD (KABC) – For more than 40 years, a group of producers, writers and directors known as The Caucus have celebrated the creative community … by honoring exceptional work behind the scenes. And that includes providing grants, scholarships, and mentoring to the next generation of talent. For students who want to get into show business, this recognition can be life changing. The Caucus has a rich history in Hollywood. Among its founders: Norman Lear and the late Aaron Spelling. “A bunch of really great writers / producers who obviously wanted to give a voice, especially to the future of our industry, which is young filmmakers and young content creators,” said the actor James Pickens Jr. “Grey’s Anatomy” star James Pickens Jr. will host the Virtual Caucus Awards for the fourth year in a row this year. The virtual ceremony will include honors for Reese Witherspoon, as producer of the year. And the writer of the year Aaron Sorkin. It’s a mix of today’s stars and tomorrow’s talents. “It’s all in this organization,” Pickens said. “They want to recognize these young filmmakers. And, let’s face it, they are the future of our industry.” That future includes UCLA graduate Myra Aquino. And Kathryn Boyd-Batstone, a USC graduate … two of last year’s recipients. Kathryn’s film “For Rosa” won her a package including $ 35,000 to edit Illuminate Hollywood. ‘For Rosa’ is a short film about – inspired by The Madrigal 10, a group of 10 Latin women who were sterilized without their consent during childbirth at USC East LA County Hospital in the years 1970, “Boyd-Batstone said. Myra’s film “Beauty Queen” won her a Panavision grant valued at $ 60,000. “Beauty Queen ‘is a short film set in the Philippines during World War II. And it’s about a young beauty queen who joins a resistance army and eventually becomes the commander of a squadron,” Aquino said. The two women are now planning to make feature films from their shorts … thanks to the Caucus. “So exciting because now I can take that money and take it to my next project and shoot the feature that I’ve always wanted to shoot,” Aquino said. “So it’s life changing in ways that I still don’t know.”

Copyright 2021 KABC-TV. All rights reserved.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos