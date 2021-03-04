‘Raya and the Last Dragon’ Offers Wide-Scale Diversity – The San Francisco Examiner

Disney’s 59th animated feature “Raya and the Last Dragon” is one of only half a dozen of the latter that features a bit of diversity.

Featuring almost entirely non-white characters, it’s gorgeous and extremely refreshing. It relies on a pretty worn out old fantasy plot on a quest to find the pieces of the broken magical whatsis, but its benefits far outweigh that negative.

The film opens Friday in select theaters and on Disney + for users who purchase “Premier Access” status for $ 29.99. But on June 4, it will be available to regular subscribers at no additional cost.

“Raya”, as is the case with many fantastic films, begins with generous exposure. It takes place in the fictional Southeast Asian kingdom of Kumandra. Five hundred years ago humans lived in harmony with dragons and all was well.

Then evil creatures called Druun attacked, turning the humans to stone. The dragons regrouped and defeated the Druun, but in the process were wiped out, except for one last dragon, called Sisu.

The essence of the dragon was contained in a shining magic ball intended to unite the people. Instead, they split into five warring tribes, each named after dragon parts: Heart, Fang, Tail, Spine, and Talon.

Centuries later, the young Raya, princess of the Kingdom of the Heart, tries to prove to her father (Daniel Dae Kim, of “Lost”) – the current keeper of the ball – that she has what it takes for the game. ‘help.

Unfortunately, his actions resulted in the bullet shattering into five pieces, bringing the Druun back. Raya’s father is turned to stone and she makes a new enemy: Namaari, princess of the Fang kingdom.

Five years later, Raya (Kelly Marie Tran, from “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”) has transformed into a Mad Max-style warrior princess, roaming the wasteland for ways to bring back her father, riding her giant pill bug, Tuk Tuk (whose adorable click-y sounds were provided by Alan Tudyk).

She miraculously finds and frees Sisu (Awkwafina, from “The Farewell”), who turns out to be less of a warrior dragon than Raya hoped. His dragon power? She is a very good swimmer.

In their quest to put the ball back together, the pair assemble a motley team of helpers. There’s the soft-spoken giant Tong (Benedict Wong, from “Doctor Strange”), the zippy Boun (Izaac Wang), 10, who runs his own floating restaurant; and Little Noi (Thalia Tran), a baby pickpocket and her Ongis aid team (described by the Disney Wiki as half ape, half catfish).

They also meet Namaari (Gemma Chan, from “Crazy Rich Asians”), now an adult and very badass, who wants to control the dragon power herself.

Fantastic tales can get lost in their myriad of characters, stories and situations, but under the direction of directors Carlos López Estrada (“Blindspotting”) and Don Hall (“Winnie the Pooh”, “Big Hero 6”) – and with a screenplay by more writers than space allows – “Raya and the Last Dragon” moves quickly and cleanly.

It has fast-paced, balletic battle scenes, and agile, soaring dragon flight sequences that rival anything in the “How to Train Your Dragon” franchise.

However, he could have used a little more oomph in the “sense of wonder” department. Collecting the pieces of a thingamajig is a pretty old plot device, and it’s essentially a countdown rather than an awesome exploration.

The film is also a bit light on the laughs. Nutty and sweet Awkwafina certainly keeps things light, but she rarely lands a spectacular joke. Oddly enough, arguably the funniest character is the ninja-like baby pickpocket, looking vaguely disturbed as she performs incredible, zigzagging feats of circus acrobatics.

Maybe the movie doesn’t really need a laugh. Awkwafina’s Sisu serves a much different purpose in this movie than, say, Eddie Murphy’s Mushu did in Disney’s “Mulan” in 1995. She’s essential, and not just a silly sidekick.

What “Raya and the Last Dragon” has for him is his sense of trust and kindness. The idea of ​​bringing together shattered and deeply dissident factions of society is an attractive and moving prospect right now.

No, it’s a film about pride – the pride of families and cultures – and about hope.

He takes his place alongside “Mulan”, “Lilo & Stitch” from 2001, “The Princess and the Frog” from 2009 and “Moana” from 2016 as a game changer, a chance to see different faces and hear different voices in a great animated film. Disney movie. This is further proof that the stories about non-whites are indeed universal.

REVIEW

Raya and the last dragon

★★★

Featured: Voices of Kelly Marie Tran, Awkwafina, Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim

Written by: Qui Nguyen, Adele Lim (based on a story by Paul Briggs, Don Hall, Adele Lim, Carlos López Estrada, Kiel Murray, Qui Nguyen, John Ripa and Dean Wellins)

Directed by: Don Hall, Carlos López Estrada

Note: PG

Operation time: 1 hour, 48 minutes

