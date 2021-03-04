Entertainment
State must ease restrictions on gatherings, allow entertainment venues to reopen at 33% capacity
Restrictions are eased somewhat on the size of social gatherings in New York City starting at the end of the month and events, arts and entertainment venues may reopen with limited crowds from April 2, Governor Andrew announced. Cuomo this afternoon.
As of March 22, outdoor residential gatherings will be expanded to 25 people. The interior limits will remain the same at 10 people. Non-residential social gatherings will be expanded to 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors.
Arts and entertainment can reopen at 33% capacity with a maximum of 100 people indoors and 200 people outdoors, the governor said. If all participants show proof of negative test before entry, capacity can increase to up to 150 people indoors and up to 500 people outdoors according to revised guidelines. Social distancing and facial blankets will be required for all participants.
Bob Castaldi, owner of the Suffolk Theater on Main Street, said the new rules would not help him reopen.
It doesn’t matter to us, Castaldi said in an interview this afternoon. He said he couldn’t run the theater with one-third of its staff, or cut operating expenses by two-thirds. It just doesn’t work that way, he said.
We have to be 100% to reopen, Castaldi said. Even then, he says, he doesn’t know how it will work. The artists have tours. If he could open the doors of the Suffolk Theater tomorrow, he won’t necessarily be able to bring artists to his stage right away.
Well, just see, Castaldi said.
The art-deco cinema, which Castaldi and his wife Diane renovated and reopened on March 2, 2013 as a performing arts hall, was closed by COVID last spring.
Castaldi is frustrated and unhappy.
I have friends in Florida, he said today. Everything takes place in a very good clip. Other states are reopening. Sometimes the cure is worse than the disease, he says.
Let business people become business people. Let people be free, Castaldi said. He thinks the government should have a much more limited role, he said.
Cuomo said today that he believes other states are going too far, too fast.
The governors of the states of Texas and Mississippi yesterday signed executive orders allowing all businesses to reopen at full capacity. They also lifted the mask warrants.
The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has warned that the spread of the more contagious UK variant continues and is still expected to be the predominant strain of the coronavirus in the US by the end of it. of this month. As a result, another push is almost inevitable, officials say.
CDC director Rochelle Walensky said on Monday she was deeply concerned that a recent steady decline in cases and daily deaths appeared to be leveling off.
Please hear me clearly: At this level of cases, with the spread of variants, we risk completely losing the hard-earned ground we have won, Walensky said at a press briefing on Monday.
These variations pose a very real threat to our people and our progress, she said. Now is not the time to relax essential safeguards that we know can stop the spread of Covid-19 in our communities, not when we are so close.
Cuomo said today there was an ever-present danger. The virus mutates all the time. We cannot relax too early. He said.
I understand, Cuomo said. COVID fatigue. Everyone wants all the restrictions to go away. Yes, but you also have to be smart when reopening.
The United States is stepping up efforts to get the population vaccinated against the virus as quickly as doses of the vaccine can be produced and administered. President Joseph Biden said yesterday that the United States will have enough doses by the end of May to immunize all American adults.
New York City positivity testing rates continue to decline in most places, as do hospitalizations and deaths statewide.
The Long Island area has the highest positivity rate in the state, at 4.2% yesterday. Suffolks’ positivity rate was 4.1%. These numbers are much better than they were during the holiday wave in the weeks after Christmas, but from June to the end of October, the positivity rates in Suffolk were consistently below 2%.
