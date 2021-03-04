Sexual assault charges against Slumdog Millionaire’s Madhur Mittal, actor calls bogus





Actor Madhur Mittal, who played Salim in Slumdog Millionaire, was charged with sexually assaulting and beating his former girlfriend on February 13 at his Mumbai residence. An FIR under Articles 354, 354A, 354B, 509, 323 of the IPC was filed against Mittal on February 23 at Khar Police Station. Mittal, who filmed in Jaipur, said the case is hampering his work. He said Bombay Times, “Learning things that are not true is extremely disturbing. There have been WhatsApp messages filled with stories that murder my character. These are transmitted for weeks to groups of casting directors refusing me to work. I have been the only winning member of my family since I was seven and all of this media coverage affects me, my family and my career in more ways than you can imagine. A source close to the accuser said they had mutual friends, after which he added her on social media. They got closer and the actor asked him to come out. “They had been seeing each other for two months. They went their separate ways and Madhur couldn’t handle the breakup. It was filming in Jaipur. Livid, he landed in Mumbai and entered his Bandra residence on February 13. Unable to accept the rejection, he tried to force himself on her. He tried to see her again on the 15th, but the girls’ lawyer Niranjani Shetty asked him to leave the scene and he obeyed. Shetty told the Bombay Times: This girl was in no condition to talk to me. Her friend contacted me. She had suffered injuries to her eyes, neck and lips. I found out that she had been beaten and sexually assaulted. Our concern was her safety, so I mailed a letter to the police station. I personally went to the Women’s Crime Cell (CAWC). Later they called us and the FIR was filed. Madhur Mittal’s role as Salim, Jamal’s (Dev Patel) older brother, earned him worldwide attention. In 1997, Madhur won Boogie Woogie and made a foray into theater and dance on stage. As a child actor he worked in Hindi films like One Two Ka Four, Kahin Pyaar Na Ho Jaaye and Say Salaam India. He has also appeared in several TV shows including Shaka Laka Boom Boom, Kasauti Zindagi Ki, Jalwa, Chamatkar, Prithviraj Chauhan and Dastak.







