Limited in-person entertainment shows will be permitted starting April 2

Live music and in-person performances could return sooner rather than later.

Starting April 2, arts and entertainment venues will be able to reopen at 33 percent capacity, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo said on Wednesday.

There will be a limit of 100 people inside and 200 people outside, although if all people show proof of a negative COVID-19 test before entry, the capacity can increase to 150. people inside and up to 500 people outside.

In statements released Wednesday night, officials at The Egg in Albany and Rivers Casino and Resort in Schenectadys said they had no plans to put on any shows yet, even with the new guidelines.

“With the 100-person limit, it still doesn’t make sense to open at this point,” Peter Lesser told The Egg.

Although plans are still changing, executives at Saratoga Performing Arts Centers say they will be ready for the show this summer in one form or another.

Over the past 12 months, we’ve had ongoing conversations and collaboration with our resident societies – New York City Ballet, The Philadelphia Orchestra, and Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center – to make sure we find a way for them to be. in Saratoga this summer, one way or another, said Elizabeth Sobol, President and CEO of PSPC. Last year, SPAC Reimagined focused on a SPAC without live performance. This year, the reinvention has to do with how to present live performances in new and creative ways that respond to the challenges created by COVID.

PSPC marked spaces on the lawn at some events last season so people could distance themselves socially. They can also use this strategy this year, depending on the types of performances presented and the trajectory of COVID-19.

The Glimmerglass Festival, which announced plans for its summer season earlier this week, plans to put on outdoor shows this summer, building a new stage to do so.

While this move outside is primarily for the health and safety of our company members, members of the public and the community, it is in keeping with what people love about Glimmerglass’ innovative art. and performances in a beautiful location, said Francesca Zambello, artistic and general director of the festival.

Called Andrew J. Martin-Weber Lawn Stage, it will be built on the south side of the campus and the seats will be divided into festival seats, which can be shared by up to four people. Beyond the squares, there are also Glimmerglass boxes, which can accommodate up to six people in the same group and provide both blanket and seating. According to organizers, the festival must also get approval from state and local authorities before rehearsals and performances begin later this year.

The season is scheduled to run from July 15 to August 17. It includes pieces like The Magic Flute, II Trovatore and Songbird (La Prichole). It will also include a world premiere of The Passion by Mary Cardwell Dawson, which follows the founder of the National Negro Opera Company, the oldest all-black opera company in the United States.

The 2021 season will mark the start of Common Ground, a three-year initiative that will feature six new works surrounding life in America.

These commissions will showcase the diversity of the American experience through a variety of creative voices and approaches to storytelling, Zambello said.

Tickets for the season go on sale Monday. To learn more about the season, visit glimmerglass.org.

While the classic season at SPAC has not been announced, several Live Nation concerts are on the schedule throughout the summer, with Chicago starting July 18.

Live Nation looks optimistic for the summer. In a Deadline report, CEO Michael Rapino said there was a clear glimpse of 75% to 100% capacity for outdoor events in the United States in 2021.

We see what we are talking about: [fans] are delighted to return to the show as soon as we have the green light in these markets to open up, added Rapino.

Meanwhile, live music will continue at Bolton Landing this summer with the open-air festival The Sembrichs Nature & Music.

The series is scheduled to run from June 13 to August 30 and includes everything from opera and chamber music to folk songs and Shakespearean theater. Performances will take place in the performance tent at the Sembrich and social distancing and other restrictions will be in place.

For almost a century, Sembrich’s studio and grounds have served as an idyllic refuge for artists and the public, said artistic director Richard Wargo. We look to summer 2021 to further explore this sublime harmony of nature and music in a unique and innovative series, bringing music back to nature in this open-air festival.

Highlights of the festival include the Alfred Z. Solomon Masterwork series, the Touba Family Foundation Wednesday World Music Concerts, a Beethoven gala, Under the Greenwood Tree: Shakespeare in Nature and a free film series.

For more information, visit TheSembrich.org or contact us at 518-644-2431 or [email protected]

