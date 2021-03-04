Entrepreneur turned actor – The New Indian Express





Express press service Real estate entrepreneur Raman became the main actor with a romantic action artist titled Reddy Gari Intlo Rowdyism. “It’s a love story in a triangle that revolves around a young man named Shiva, who comes to a town from a village to continue his studies. It’s a story that everyone can relate to, ”begins Raman. The beginner, originally from Brahmamgari Matam, Kadapa, remembers being interested in acting since he was in school. “I was passionate about cinema since my childhood and have always considered Chiranjeevi garu as my inspiration. When I was at the X standard, I came to Hyderabad to try my luck as an actor, but nothing worked. I realized that playing is something we can do anytime, but all we need is money to pursue our dreams. Now that I have become a successful entrepreneur, interest has rekindled. In addition to playing the lead role, I’m also funding this movie under Siri Movies Banner, ”he says. Raman reveals that he took a short acting class at Satyam Yabi Acting School, which actually helped him learn the basics of the craft. Of the industry’s reaction to him, he says, “People are really welcoming and I get encouragement from everyone. I must say that I am really lucky to have received such a heartwarming welcome. Since he was determined to make the movie and prove himself, Raman balanced his business well with his movie times. “Being an actor is a major driving force in my life now. I don’t have a sponsor in the industry and am ready for the long haul. We shot the film in Hyderabad, Kuppam and Goa. The film features five songs and four action sequences. We quickly completed the shoot in 48 days, ”says Raman. Films with titles referring to caste or community have fueled a series of controversies in the past. However, Raman is not worried about his film giving him any problems. “Reddy Gari Intlo Rowdyism is a meticulously crafted title and it doesn’t portray a community in a negative light. Neither the title nor the character would hurt the feelings of a community. You will have a better understanding after watching our film, ”says Raman. The film marks the debut of Varsha Viswanath, the niece of old actor Vani Viswanath at the Telugu cinema. “Varsha is a passionate actress and she was warm, friendly and humble without a starry air. She is the main wife of the film and will be considered a student named Mahi, ”says Raman. Veteran actor Vinod Kumar played a negative role in this film. “Vinod Kumar will be considered the father of Varsha and he played this kind of role for the first time in Reddy Gari Intlo Rowdysim; there is also a certain negativity in the character. He always said “it’s so much fun playing a negative character,” Raman explains, adding, “Working with Vinod Kumar was a great learning experience and his knowledge as an actor was useful to us. Raman says Reddy Gari … is just the start as he still has a few surprises up his sleeve. “I signed a horror film which is produced on a pan-Indian scale in five languages ​​(Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Hindi and English). It is run by a foreign director and is run on a budget of Rs 65 crore. I also have two films in the works in my home production and one of them will reunite me with Varsha Viswanath, ”concludes Raman.

