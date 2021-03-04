“Boogie”: Film review | Hollywood journalist

Chef-turned-“ Fresh Off the Boat, ” memorialist Eddie Huang, stages a coming-of-age tale about a Chinese-American basketball player hoping to make it to the NBA.



Shortly before the ABCs series premiered in 2015 Fresh off the boat, the network’s sitcom loosely based on the memoir of Eddie Huangs, lawyer-turned-chief-turned-author unleashed prisoner denunciation of the first Asian-American family comedy to air on television in over 20 years. This show is a lie, Huang recalls telling executive producer Melvin Mar, whom he calls Uncle Chan into the play. In an interview with THRs Lesley Goldberg, Huang proposed that the wacky and sweet sitcom come closer to his own life by div[ing] in domestic violence, a childhood ordeal he endured at the hands of his parents.

during Fresh off the boats uneven but changing course of the industry, its inspiration from the past hosted the food-focused travel fair Huangs World on Viceland. Now Huang is adding the filmmaker to his extensive resume, with the arrival of his directorial debut, Boogie, a coming-of-age drama set in Flushing, Queens. With Taylor Takahashi, Huang’s former assistant, in her first onscreen role, Boogie feels like a personal project in a way Fresh off the boat rarely, taking as basic elements some of the most formative elements of the education of the Huangs: hip hop, basketball, racial alienation. And domestic violence. There’s a confidence radiating off the screen: Huang knows this story will resonate with kindred souls.

Don’t expect the main character of Takahashis to be the biggest Jeremy Lin fan in the world. He’s more of a fanatic of the model minority Jesus than he’s Asian, says Boogie in pure, acerbic, provocative Huangspeak, always ready to slap the sales tag on people he doesn’t like. Boogie, born Alfred Chin, is also styled like Huang, with shaved hair and comfortable streetwear. Chances are, Boogie identifies himself as a rotten banana the unflattering shorthand that Father Huangs coined to describe his son as black on the outside, yellow on the inside.

While Huang owns his father snubbed dreams of joining the NBA, Mr. Chin (Perry Yung) is all-in on his sons’ aspirations of high school athletes to turn pro, even transferring Boogie to a new school where he has a better chance of being noticed. by college recruiters. But the statistical improbability of this ambition combined with the perilous finances of the family pushes Ms. Chin (Pamelyn Chee) towards a sense of helplessness filled with rage and increasing violence towards her only child. Huang is already a writer-director gifted enough that her slaps are surprising in the moment her son still endures.

At school, Boogies’ awareness of both his skills as a future star and the burden his parents placed on him to save them from their economic woes translates into arrogance on the pitch, to the great frustration of his trainer (Domenick Lombardozzi). Boogies no less brash when it comes to chasing Eleanor (Taylour Paige), a classmate he openly watches until she can’t fail to notice his horndog attention. But the person Boogie watches the hardest is his rival Monk (rapper Pop Smoke, in his posthumous film debut). In a technique reminiscent of Barry Jenkins, Huang uses extreme close-ups of his actors’ faces often with powerful effect, their eyes simultaneously in the scene but also silently facing the audience.

If Huang’s disillusionment with Fresh off the boat led him to discover what kind of Asian-American history he wanted to say, Boogie is a beneficiary of these ruminations. It’s a solid first film, with a firm grip on its melancholy yet romantic tone, which never hinders its propulsive momentum. (A first cut from the immigrant communities of Flushings and the general neighborhood, tuned to hip hop, is an honor to Huang and publisher Joan Sobel.) Huang himself in a cameo) gives voice to meaning longer in Asian-American history than what we usually get in similar movies, and a pre-sex conversation between Boogie and Eleanor about stereotypes and penis size (or rather, his sensitivity to it) is one excellent showcase of Huang’s eagerness to tackle difficult topics.

It is sometimes difficult to understand the heavy slang, sometimes whispered dialogue, which ends up adding to Boogiesense of authenticity. (Have you ever spoken to teenagers?) Takahashi is fascinating in some scenes and lacking in others, and it’s not always clear whether a void in her eyes is part of the characters flirting with emotional nihilism or the inexperience of the actors. The film would also have benefited from more development in parenting characters, whose dysfunctions aren’t as interesting as their efforts to deal with them. But Boogiehis a personal vision and a swaggering flair to spare Huang wouldn’t have it any other way.

Distributor: Focus Features

Interpretation: Taylor Takahashi, Pamelyn Chee, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Mike Moh, David Brewster Jr., Perry Yung, Alexa Mareka, Taylour Paige, Domenick Lombardozzi, Pop Smoke, Eddie Huang

Director: Eddie Huang

Producers: Josh Bratman, Michael Tadross, Josh McLaughlin

Executive producer: Rafael Martinez

Director of Photography: Brett Jutkiewicz

Production designer: Chris Trujillo

Costume designer: Vera Chow

Editor: Joan Sobel

Interpretation: Rebecca Dealy, Jessica Kelly

Rated R, 89 minutes