Des Bishop becomes engaged to reality star Hannah Berner after whirlwind romance





Comedian Des Bishop has revealed he’s engaged to reality TV star and podcast host Hannah Berner.

Bishop, 45, and Berner, 29, who both live in the United States, started dating eight months ago after meeting on Instagram and their relationship developed into a lockdown. Last July, Berner opened up about their relationship with Alexandra Cooper on the Call Her Daddy podcast and said Bishop was the oldest person she had ever dated.

‘We were on the beach and we kissed and the oldest guy I ever kissed was 36 … so I was scared. I was drawn to him, but what if I feel like I’m kissing my older, creepy uncle, ” she said. Bishop and Berner began living together in September after Berners’ filming engagements for Summer House separated them for six weeks. They announced their engagement through photos posted on Instagram. Berner said the photos were taken by his mother. When you know, you know. Laughs for Life, Bishop wrote in his social media post about their relationship. Damn, that legend made me touched again, Berner wrote in response. Bishops offered on Valentine’s Day Supporters included Jason Byrne, who said he was so happy for the couple, Deirdre OKane who described the news as fantastic, and RT’s Miriam OCallaghan, who said she was thrilled for them. While the engagement is fresh, Berner shared on Instagram that she is starting to plan their wedding and would like to get married on Long Island. Speaking on Instagram, Bishop said it was amazing that their engagement was such big news, but shared that the reality is much more mundane: So, big news is all very exciting, right? People Magazine writes about us. Reality: I’m in the car waiting for Hannah at the DMV. This is true love. In an interview with People Magazine, the couple shared more details on the bishops’ proposal for Valentine’s Day. “When we first started dating, Des was sending me this really funny video, singing videos, that made me laugh,” Berner said. “On Valentine’s Day, I woke up and had a video of him singing, which I haven’t had since the summer. And then it ends with him saying, ‘I have a surprise for you.’ I’m in bed with my Invisalign on, and my breathing is terrible. And he’s just kneeling to the side, then he takes the ring off. I think I made some strange screams. “ Bishop told the magazine that he was pretty quickly certain that Hannah was the one early enough in their relationship. “When I first met her I immediately thought she was beautiful, but I just want to spend all the time with her because she is so much fun.”

