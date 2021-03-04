WandaVision actor Norm hilariously answered spoiler questions





Westview citizen Norm actor Asif Ali of WandaVision has the perfectly hilarious answer to fans wondering about the series’ season finale.

Many WandaVisionFans asked Norm actor Asif Ali for spoilers regarding the series finale, which led to Ali posting a hilarious answer from TikTokin to their questions The MCU’s first Disney + series was a success. resounding and the fans haveWandaVision every Friday to see how the show is progressing. In fact, a number of fans are opening Disney + the minute WandaVision episodes drop, which actually led to a server crash with the release of episode 7. The series premiered on January 15 with its 50s and 60s-inspired episodes that saw Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) settle into their cookie-cutter lives in Westview. While the premiere sounded like a happy, light tone, fans knew something darker was going on beneath the surface, seeing as Vision had been murdered by Thanos inAvengers: Infinity War. Every week since, the series has progressed through decades of sitcoms while slowly distributing information. Episode 5 confirmed that the residents of Westview like the real people of Normare were under some sort of mind control, and Episode 8 confirmed that Wanda created all of this false reality while mourning her lost love. With just one episode remaining, fans have mostly caught up on what’s going on, but there are still plenty of unanswered questions leading up to the series finale. Related: How Vision Can Shatter Scarlet Witch’s Mind Powers As you might expect, a number of fans have requested spoilers from the finale whenever they could. Even though Ali’s Norm did not appear in WandaVisionSince Episode 5, fans have turned to the actor to see if he can reveal anything about the finale. But finally answered everyone’s questions using a popular TikTok audio selection. In the video, Ali poses as a fan asking for spoilers, and you can see Ali’s TikTok by clicking on the link below: Ali’s video is probably just a playful response that also serves as a commentary on the cost of living in Los Angeles. But some fans are hoping that since Ali said he could be “fired,“that means he still has a job to keep afterWandaVisionseason finale. A number of the main comments on TikTokshows fans suggest that Ali’s video is confirmation that Norm (or whoever he’s outside of the Hex) will be returning. This speculation is further spurred by the fact that Ali played Jesse Fletcher inAgents of SHIELD, a Marvel show that fans have little consensus on whether or not he’s part of the MCU. While Norm’s future in the MCU isn’t clear, it’s certainly possible that he and other citizens of Westview will appear in the finale, especially after last week’s episode saw them go about their normal lives. before Wanda accidentally captures them with her Chaos Magic. include a scene of them returning to their normal lives, or maybe the show will end without further acknowledging their pent-up life. But there is one thing clear about the WandaVision final: Asif Ali won’t spoil anything about it. Next: Every MCU Character Who Could Be A Nexus Being Source: Asif Ali How The Flash Season 7 Explained Ralph Dibnys Absence

