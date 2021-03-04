Actor Keanue Reeves teams up with man from St. Louis to create hit comic book series





ST. LOUIS – A man from St. Louis has teamed up with actor Keanu Reeves to bring a character to life in a new comic book. The two collaborated on a series that quickly became the best-selling comic book in years. Thanks to Matt Kindt, Reeves’ comic book world comes to life in the city he loves. It wasn’t my idea, said Matt Kindt, co-writer of BRZRKR Comic Book. My editor called me and asked if I would be interested in collaborating on a book with Keanu Reeves. Kindt has a keen eye for comics. The man from St. Louis created stories for Marvel, DC Dark Horse, and now Boom Studios. His latest creation is taking the comic book world by storm. Top story – Americans who earn more than $ 80,000 may not receive the third stimulus payment

Maybe that’s because her main character named B in BRZRKR issue 12 looks a lot like Keanu Reeves. The first meeting, the original title was the Berserker War Dog about this guy, Kindt said. So we just started going back and forth on the title and on different ones. And I went through my notes and the very first meeting, I typed Brzkr. Over the past two years, Kindt and Reeves have collaborated online, over the phone, and in person. Trending article: Missouri toddler goes viral while practicing patience

The result was the best-selling comic of the 2020s to date, selling over 600,000 copies. Because of his background in acting and producing lines, he offered on-the-fly dialogue, Kindt said. I was like, Oh that’s a good one. I would write something. He’s reading the script aloud and I’m reading the script for this comic that I never did. No one has ever read my stuff out loud. I don’t have a professional to do it. So he reads it and you can immediately see which lines were working. Then we go back and rewrite it. So for me it was once in a lifetime to collaborate. “ More stories from the mind of Matt Kindt are yet to come. There may be another collaboration with Keanu Reeves and a character making his own mark in the comic book world.



