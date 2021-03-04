Sara Perlman Joins NBC Sports Edge & PointsBet as Sportsbook Host and Content Creator





STAMFORD, Conn., March 3, 2021 / PRNewswire / –Sara perlman joined NBC Sports EDGE and PointsBet, the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports, as a sportsbook host and content creator, it was announced today. Most recently, Perlman hosted FOX Sports’ “Talk the Line” during the 2020 NFL Season, hosted “Countdown to Kickoff” on Radio.com during the 2020 NFL Playoffs, and was the 2019 Baltimore Orioles sideline reporter on MASN Perlman also hosted NBC Sports’ “The Daily Line,” which featured topical and entertaining sports talks with a focus on sports betting. “The future of sports betting is extremely exciting for me,” said Perlman. “This is one of the most innovative spaces in sports and the teams that have come together at NBC Sports EDGE and PointsBet are great. We will be creating creative, fun and fresh content daily and I’m excited to be a part of it. of it. “ “We are delighted that Sara is joining our NBC Sports EDGE team, where she will add her unique perspective and creativity to our talented line-up as we continue to expand our sports betting content,” said Nicolina o’rorke, SVP, NBC Sports Enterprises and GM, Sports betting and gaming. A college football player at American University and graduated from University of Florida, Perlman’s influence will extend to PointsBet, the official sports betting partner of NBC Sports, where she will serve as the public face and voice of the leading sports betting operator. In her role, Perlman will double as ‘host and moderator for the daily and recurring video, helping to create betting related content to showcase the unique and premium platform of PointsBet. She will interact with the wider betting community, as well as with existing PointsBet customer base, providing entertainment through engaging information and analysis. “Sara is a great addition to the PointsBet content team,” said Johnny Aitken, CEO of PointsBet United States. “She brings a wealth of experience as both a multimedia talent and a seasoned bettor. Our fans, customers and the wider sports betting industry will appreciate her energy and will appreciate the insights Sara provides regarding PointsBet’s premium product. and its constantly evolving offers. “ NBC Sports EDGE, Industry Leader in Fantasy Sports Information, Tracks Debut Relaunch in February expanding its sportsbook content team with the additions of Perlman, as well as Corey parson, who joins as a senior sports betting content creator after working at Illustrated sports and SiriusXM radio, and Vaughn dalzell, which serves as a sports betting content creator. Formerly Rotoworld.com, the new NBCSportsEDGE.com includes up-to-date, 24-hour information, injury reports, fantastic advice and exclusive analysis. In addition, Rotoworld’s popular magazines and writing guides are now called NBC Sports EDGE. –NBC SPORTS– About PointsBet

PointsBet is one of the fastest growing sportsbook in the country and is rapidly expanding its footprint in the United States, currently bringing its top-notch proprietary technology, modernized and premium brand mentality, expert trading practices and Proven growth marketing strategies to booming sports betting. markets Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, and New Jersey. Originally founded in Australia, PointsBet is a cutting edge bookmaker that prides itself on having the fastest, most user-friendly app (iOS and Android) while delivering the best content and experience for sports bettors. PointsBet is the only US online bookmaker to offer PointsBetting a unique and innovative way to bet and has also launched a series of well-received and bettor-focused initiatives including: Good Karma Payouts, which provides relief to punters in case unlikely circumstances that influence the fate of the game and advance payouts. PointsBet has the most markets across the four major US sports (NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL) and PointsBetting worldwide. www.PointsBet.com . Media contacts

Dan Masonson Vice President, Communications, NBC Sports Group

[email protected] Patrick eichner Communications Director, PointsBet USA

[email protected] SOURCE PointsBet Related links pointsbet.com



