Disassemble a film for defamation of an actor, Bombay HC tells the OTT platform | India News





MUMBAI: Seeing that consent is at the heart of the matter, the Bombay District Court ordered the Amazon Prime streaming platform to immediately remove the Telugu V film until the producers remove the scene in which the photograph of model actress Sakshi Maliks had been used without her prior permission.

The mere use of another image, and more particularly of a private image, without consent is prima facie inadmissible, illegal and completely illegal. In any given case, it can also be defamatory, depending on the type of use, Judge Gautam Patel said on Tuesday. The order followed a defamation lawsuit brought by Malik against the totally unlawful use of his photograph by Venkateshwara Creations Pvt Ltd and V Venkata Ramana Reddy aka Dil Raju in the movie V released on September 4, 2020, and since then available on Amazon Prime. In August 2017, Malik uploaded photos to his Instagram account and one of those images was used in the film to refer to a female escort or sex worker and it was defamatory, argued his lawyer Alankar Kirpekar.

Producer advocate Akash Menon said he hired an agency who assured them they could legitimately use the image. But Judge Patel said her consent was needed. This is actually at the heart of the matter: the question of consent or, more accurately, the damage caused by not having obtained the consent of the plaintiff and permission to use her image in any way. The fact that the image has been used illegally is bad enough. It only makes matters worse when used in a derogatory and degrading vein, the judge said.

Noting that the matter will need to be examined more closely, the judge ordered Amazon Prime to remove the film in all versions, regardless of language and subtitles until the producers remove all footage from Malik. It is not acceptable for them to simply pixelate or blur the images. The entire footage that has the image of the plaintiff must be removed immediately, Judge Patel said, allowing 24 hours to do so.

He also restricted the film’s release on any media platform until the deletions were affected. Amazon Prime will not release any re-released versions of the film without an order from HC and the film will have to be shown to Malik before the judge allows its re-release, he added.

