Ji Soo apologizes for bullying at school, could be replaced in K-drama, Entertainment News & Top Stories

K-drama actor Ji Soo, 27, the latest South Korean celebrity to be accused in a wave of bullying allegations that rocked the industry, has apologized.

In a long handwritten note posted to Instagram on March 4, he wrote: “I sincerely apologize to the people who suffered because of me. There is no apology for my past fault. These are things that cannot be forgiven. “

His apology follows allegations last week from three anonymous sources who claimed to have been to school with him when they were teenagers.

They had detailed numerous incidents of verbal and physical violence and sexual harassment, with one calling him a “delinquent” who roamed the school like a “king” and claiming that there were many more alleged victims. who had not spoken.

One of his alleged targets wrote: “The word ‘bullying’ is not enough to describe everything. I have been the victim of all kinds of violence in school, like pariah, violence, blackmail, slurs. and abusive language. “

Another former classmate said he was traumatized by his experiences, adding: “When I first saw him on TV after his debut, I thought he wouldn’t last long, but I was wrong. It was really shocking to see his face on the first floor. of department stores, at Olive Young (a health and beauty store chain), in dramas and movies, but most of all, he was shocking to hear college girls talking about him, saying that they are his fans. “

Hours after Ji Soo’s apology on Thursday, filming was halted on the K drama he is currently playing in.

River Where The Moon Rises is a period drama and only six out of 20 episodes have aired so far, although 18 episodes have already been filmed.

The production company is still in discussions about whether to replace it, but an online petition for its removal has already garnered more than 5,500 signatures on Thursday, according to South Korea’s entertainment news portal Koreaboo.

In Ji Soo’s apology, he said, “I want to express my deep atonement to people who must have suffered for a long time watching me do my acting work, and I will reflect and repent of my past, which may never get carried away, for the rest of my life. “

He also spoke to the cast and crew of River Where The Moon Rises. “On my knees, I sincerely apologize to all who have been hurt by me.”

However, it seemed to be too little too late for at least one of his alleged victims.

“What I want is not compensation or an apology. Everything has happened before and I don’t need an apology for something that cannot be undone. And I don’t think the apology would be. sincere, ”he wrote.

Addressing Ji Soo by name, he added, “If you want to do theater, do it. But keep the title of ‘perpetrator of school violence’ in front of your name forever in your heart. . Like me, the countless number of people you will never forget this memory. “