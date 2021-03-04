“Theater For One” redefines the actor-audience relationship | Theater

I was very apprehensive about Theater For One: Here We Are for three reasons.

While the concept of an actor performing a single-viewer play is intriguing, it seems contrary to the very idea of ​​theater as a collective experience of coming together to share a story, something we aspire to remake. as soon as possible. Additionally, Artistic Director Christine Jones created Theater For One in 2002 as a unique form of live theater using a specially designed mobile booth, and I was skeptical of how that would play out. would translate into a digital platform, even with the efforts of Jenny Koons, co-artistic director for Here We Are, and platform programming and design by Open Ended Group, a collaboration between Marc Downie and Paul Kaiser.

Most importantly, I don’t really like audience participation and found the idea of ​​being face to face with the virtual image of an actor in front of my computer screen terrifying compared to maintaining a comfortable anonymity in a dark theater. Actors broadcast live so they can interact and interact with their viewers. To make things more uncomfortable, we can only see them and they us, so we don’t know how we look at them.

I didn’t need to worry about how Here We Are would work virtually. Even though the actors present their micro-pieces several times each evening (or afternoon), the ones I have seen seem fresh and intimate to me. Commissioned by Arts Brookfield, the entire program includes eight, all performed by women of color and inspired by events ranging from the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment to Black Lives Matter and other social justice movements. The majority of directors, actors and designers are BIPOCs and also women.

None of the plays are longer than ten minutes and you can book tickets for as many as you like at intervals of around 20 minutes. The catch is, you don’t know in advance who’s playing the monologues, really you’re going to get it.

Four micro-rooms were made available to me as a reviewer, and my session started with Vote! (the black album), written and directed by Regina Taylor. Cheryl Lynn Bruce was warm and engaging as she described and reflected on what the vote meant for different generations of black women, from those who dressed their best from Sunday to wearers of jeans today. She barely missed a beat when her doorbell rang and she took delivery of a few flowers (not part of the room), but the picture and sound were out of sync which was a bit of a distraction .

Then there was the thank you letter from Jaclyn Backhaus, edited by Lavina Jadhwani. With this unusual perspective on race relations, Adithi Chandrashekar wrote a letter to the recently deceased Congressman John Robert Lewis, the famous civil rights activist, thanking him for the impact he had in helping his Punjabi grandparents. in immigration matters.

Although I basically played myself in the first two works, Thank You For Coming, Take Care by Stacey Rose, directed by Miranda Gonzalez, gave me a very different role. Sydney Charles, dressed in an orange jumpsuit, was a long-serving prisoner (for an unmentioned crime), and I, apparently, was the foster parent of the girl she hadn’t seen since five years. Now, I wanted to adopt the girl, and her mother’s outpouring of grief, anger and other emotions peaked with her being yours, but she’s not yours.

Carmelita Tropicana’s Pandemic Fight, also directed by Gonzalez, lightened the mood a bit. Melissa DuPrey explored the ins and outs, the ups and downs, and her feelings about being a biracial woman, including a pandemic-precipitated brawl with her boyfriend. And I was happy to be little more than an interested observer.

At the time, I was hooked, so I asked the PR person if I could get tickets for the other four microgames. They turned out to be very diverse, although they did share some themes with the first set.

The most distant (literally and figuratively) was Here We Are by Nikkole Salter, directed by Monet Felton. Xavier Edward King, the only male actor in one of the plays, was a NASA space traveler who arrived in a distant galaxy. Asking Mission Control (us) to pinpoint his location, he speculated on how the humans would fare there at the same time he stared at Earth and bemoaned how we messed it up. He hoped that the next step in our evolution would be to be responsible for our thoughts and actions.

The two pieces dealing with race were Lynn Nottage’s What Are The Things I Need to Remember, directed by Chris Anthony, and Lydia R. Diamond’s White Negotiations, also directed by Felton. In the first, TayLar highlighted the need to remember and forget certain things, and then described a past date with a new friend who inadvertently went from delicious to disastrous because of the drugs. In the second, Deanna Reed-Foster played an angry black journalist speaking out about white microaggressions, and we were chosen as the editor who particularly offended her.

My favorite because, like the thank you letter, it gave me a different perspective was Before America Was America by DeLanna Studi, directed by Anthony. Elizabeth Laidlaw started by asking us when we realized the importance of the vote, then she said to her that it was the 2008 contest between Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton. But the reason turned out not to be the excitement of being able to choose between a black man and a woman for the presidency for the first time, but the observation of her 96-year-old grandmother Cherokee, who she was taking to vote. , that this occasion was not a first for First Nations.

Before each performance begins, you are sent to a virtual waiting room a dark computer screen with space to type in comments. Invisible from each other, strangers engage in conversations, some of which are quite funny. Do not hesitate to participate as I did at the start. It’s funny.