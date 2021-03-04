Kathryn Hahn steals the show again

Secrets out. Agnes, the melee neighbor played by Kathryn Hahn in WandaVision, Marvels’ first Disney + show, is more than she looks. WandaVision stars Paul Bettany and Elizabeth Olsen as Vision and Wanda, two superheroes who have mysteriously made their home in a television genre: the family sitcom. Each episode lovingly parodies a different decade, playing on Bewitched or Malcolm in the Middle; Meanwhile, darkness seeps in from the outside world. In the seventh episode, Agnes reveals that her real name is Agatha Harkness, and that she is a centuries-old witch whose magic manifests itself in a mist of sparkling amethyst. (However, his cunning wasn’t an act: I didn’t break your rules, Agatha smirked. They just bowed to my power.)

Kathryn Hahn’s secret is also revealed, and has been for some time. Hahn, who debuted in the fratty FareStep Brothers, Anchormant who showcased his comedic genius, has been exploring more nuanced roles for several years. After touring in batch craft series such as Transparent, Ms. Fletcher, and I Love Dick, reviewer Inkoo Kang declared she the patron saint of middle-aged sexed women. Vulture Okay: We can no longer ignore that Kathryn Hahn is, and always has been, one of our great screen presences. Hahn’s superpower is a kind of glowing heat; his funny and vulnerable characters always seem to have a bit of a temper. This heat, by-product, imagines the viewer, of a restless inner life that also emanates from Agatha, whose importance for WandaVision, in a kind of career reversal for Hahn, was first semaphore precisely by the made Kathryn Hahn play it.

On a recent call to Zoom, Hahn admitted she was getting nervous, totally embarrassed in interviews. I always feel like it’s just a word salad coming out, she said. Now forty-seven years old, the actress projects as friendly and thoughtful, especially on her work. But it’s true that with her subtle, flexible face and tractor-beam charisma, she can be hyper-expressive even without communicating verbally, a quality that helps explain the simultaneous intimacy and openness of her performances. We discussed soporific sitcoms, the weirdness of pandemic fame, and the plunge into the Marvel Universe. Our conversation has been edited and condensed for clarity.

It’s such a joy to watch you in WandaVision, in part because your character, Agatha, seems to contain little bits of other roles you’ve played.

I am not consciously, it is never conscious. But there was definitely a feeling of complete freedom with this part. I felt a real surrender taking the big swing which was so much fun. I mean, I’m a bit of a newbie in this world. I don’t know much about Marvel. But, when I first started this story, I was so taken with the ambition of this one. And the serialism and the sadness and the all of it. So, yeah, I mean, I really felt like I was able to fully immerse myself in it.

Was it almost like playing a lot of roles at once? I just thought the layers of Agathas almost correspond to different times in your career, like an archaeological site. There’s the brassy best friend character, at the top, and then for a moment we think she’s a real woman trapped in that compelling role, almost like Ms. Fletcher.

Oh, this is so funny! I’ve never hooked it up to my work before, and I certainly never thought about my career leading up to this particular show. It was all a real surprise.

As a viewer, it was so cathartic to have this revelation, that it was Agatha from the start, in light of your previous work. Like you finally have to say, yeah, you know, I’m actually the power source behind all of your onscreen enchantment.

Oh my God. I really felt catharsis when we were doing this. The theme song. I mean, it was so much fun. We just laughed the whole time. And in my late 40s, like, it’s so banana to me. I certainly didn’t feel that power in me when I was playing those best friend roles. So, yes, maybe.

I don’t want to put words in your mouth. But there’s the comic book story of Kathryn Hahn, right? She made a name for herself in big budget comedy movies, then was reborn as an independent sweetheart. And then the general public tried to steal it. Does this feel right to you as a story of your own career?

I think it was one foot in front of the other. In my twenties, I kind of went to where I was chosen. I just had no choice. I wanted to act. And I definitely felt a bit divorced from the job I was asked to do, and felt like I was playing the part. It’s very interesting because I really felt like I was playing the role of an actor playing the role of the best friend.

You were Agatha all the way.

And I came from the theater, and I felt like I had a lot more autonomy when I was on stage. I had a lot more control over the arc of my performance. I also felt like I was trying to fit into this box of what was, I thought, a cameraman. These tropes or whatever. It wasn’t until around 30 that I started to feel confident or to feel a flame: the power of my individual self. I had started to see the beauty and the power of others, I think. And then I was just attracted to the creators who saw me and wanted to work with my own self. personality, if that makes sense.

Yeah. I was thinking about how we load the superheroes with all these ideals and expectations, you talked about how when you played Raquel the rabbi of Transparent it was important to you that she was more than a symbolic example, a replacement for the religious. authority. And so many of your characters, in Afternoon Delight or even Bad Moms, are real people in roles that other people take on with metaphorical significance. And they try to be themselves.

Again, it wasn’t a conscious thing, but I was still heading for the most interesting light. Bad Moms was just a great script. I had never seen this kind of film before. And, in the same way, I was excited by, you know, the dark corners of a woman’s experience, the complexity. There are nooks and crannies that excite me so much, and now there are writers and creators who are equally interested. Young women are interested in looking at older women. They are interested in what it is, because it’s so mysterious, and there was such a shield of invisibility.

I wanted to ask you about this in the context of WandaVision, because one way you’ve humanized your characters is to explore them as sexual beings. But you can’t do that on a Marvel show.

I think I can! Agatha has a sex life, I really feel like she’s in it. She talks about her husband, Ralph, and she says, there’s no taming this tiger.

OK, but I guess you can’t answer it as explicitly as you can, like I Love Dick.

Yes. But I would say we don’t need a cut for, like, Agatha in bed, in WandaVision. I don’t think that would add to the nuance or to the forwards motion.

Of course not! Guess I just meant to say that you become some sort of an avatar of messy sultry women in your 30s and 40s. And there’s this thing now where Hollywood likes to dig deep into characters by sexualizing them. With Agatha, you didn’t have this particular tool.

I mean, whatever the gig, I’m trying to find the root below. With those scenes, I always knew what I was getting myself into in terms of that kind of work and that kind of vulnerability. And, you know, I always make sure that I walk on these sets feeling very safe and protected and that my stage partners feel very safe and very protected. And I have worked with intimacy coordinators, which is new, and I can’t imagine not working with them now. But, in all these cases, I felt that the sexual scenarios were very cooked. They were there to show something from a female point of view. They weren’t there to titillate, they weren’t objectifying. They were trying to get into the experience of a human woman.

Law. Your project in general seems to explore the personalities of characters who weren’t always seen as themselves, as real people. A Marvel character, however, is not a real person! Agatha is an ancient magical being. So did you feel any tension there?

It was so much fun! I mean, if I was to join this particular universe, I couldn’t have imagined a part that would have been more exciting and more like an onion. So many layers. And, you know, I love my job so much. Being able to go from Eve Fletcher to something like this is why I got into this mess in the first place. I always pinch myself that I’m not ranked. I think back to school and when I played Molire one day, then, like Polonius. It’s just a dream chapter that this stuff can happen.