Paris Hilton Recalls When David Letterman Tried To Humiliate Her | Entertainment





Paris Hilton still feels some sort of track about a past conversation that has gone off the rails. The reality TV pioneer and business mogul used the latest episode of her podcast to open an almost 15-year interview she had with late-night talk show host David Letterman. Hilton says CBS The Late Show’s public relations team had wanted her to appear, but she kept saying no. She finally agreed when it was time to promote a new fragrance that she released only if Letterman promised not to raise her prison sentence for violating probation in a reckless alcohol-related driving case. There wasn’t supposed to be a single question (about the sentence) and then he kept pushing and pushing me and I got so uncomfortable, and I was so upset, shared the 40-year-old native of New York. It was as if he was deliberately trying to humiliate me. It was just very cruel and very mean, she continued. After it ended, I just watched it and said I will never be back on this show again. You crossed the line. I didn’t say it because I’m not that kind of person, but I got angry. Hilton insisted Letterman would have a harder time getting away with it if this happened today. It’s such a different world now, said the socialite celebrity, who voted for former President Donald Trump. Hilton admitted that she finally returned to the Lettermans show after profusely apologizing, describing the next interview as so much better. Letterman is currently the host of Netflix Chatfest My Next Guest Doesn’t Need To Be Introduced With David Letterman. Since the series launched in 2018, it has attracted high-power stars including Kanye West, Lizzo, George Clooney, Howard Stern and former President Barack Obama. 2021 New York Daily News. Visit to nydailynews.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC. To see what else is happening in County Gallatin, subscribe to the online journal.

Copyright 2021 Tribune Content Agency.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos