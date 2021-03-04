Solange Knowles says she was ‘literally fighting for my life’ making album :: WRAL.com





– Solange Knowles talks about her health while making her latest album. The singer took to Instagram and revealed that she was “literally fighting for my life” while directing “When I Get Home”. “2 years of the project that literally changed my life. When I started creating ‘When I Get Home’, I was literally fighting for my life … in and out of hospitals (s / out park plaza on Binz! 🙂 With exhausted health and broken minds asking God to send me a sign that I would not only survive, but that if he let me live, I would step into the light no matter what it meant. He started talking to me . Half the time I didn’t know where it was coming from. “ The singer hasn’t revealed details of her latest health issues, but Knowles in 2017 opened up about treating an autonomic disorder. According to the Mayo Clinic, autonomic nervous disorders affect the autonomic nervous system, which controls a person’s involuntary functions. It is not known if this relates to the singer’s most recent social media post. CNN has reached out to Knowles’ rep for further comment. “I only knew I had to open the door and honor it.… I didn’t know who I was talking to on ‘I’m a Witness’,” she wrote, referring to a song by the album. “When I listen, I hear a woman who had no idea what the trip involved, but didn’t know why or what the trip would be like. This project showed me, once you open that door, you can’t back down. “ On Tuesday, a remastered director’s cut from his art film, “When I Get Home,” was released in honor of his two-year birthday.

