Shakespeare is disappearing from high school curricula. Acclaimed Canadian actor Colm Feore wants to change that

Who better to champion Shakespeare’s legacy and his role in educating young people than the actor who played Hamlet, King Lear and Macbeth and several other iconic characters?

Veteran actor Colm Feore will speak to students at Bronx Early College Academy via Zoom on March 4 as part of his efforts on behalf of Shakespearience, a non-profit group with a roster of well-known Canadian actors, including Seana McKenna, Jennifer Dale, Paul Gross, Ted Dykstra, Fiona Reid and RH Thomson.

“He (William Shakespeare) agreed with human beings. I’m not sure how he did it. He was obviously surprisingly honest with himself and his assessment of the people around him. He had a wild intelligence, ”Feore said.

“One of the problems now is people think (Shakespeare) is ‘difficult’, that there is a huge gap between us and Shakespeare because he’s been dead for over 400 years. In fact, he only speaks English, ”he added.

Another reason to study Shakespeare, Feore said, are the many words and phrases he added to the English language and his continued influence on modern culture.

“When kids watch ‘Game of Thrones’ they say, ‘Yeah, it’s Shakespeare,’” Feore said.

Executive Director Marvin Karon founded the nonprofit group in 1998, the same year the late Peter Polley, head of the English department at York Mills Collegiate Institute, showed him new provincial guidelines that de-emphasized the role of Shakespeare and other great authors in public. education.

“We have some really great teachers who are really concerned about where the program is going. Shakespeare – and not just Shakespeare, but all literature – is gradually worn out, diminished, marginalized in schools. Now 23 years later, I have so many stories of teachers telling me they don’t teach Shakespeare at all, ”Karon said.

“Shakespeare is that dead old white Briton and … there just isn’t room for him in the classroom today.” What we’re trying to do … is sound the alarm and say that you might want to rethink this idea of ​​taking Shakespeare out of the curriculum, ”he added.

Students at the Bronx school were especially excited about Feore’s impending appearance with Zoom – where they will watch the comedy, “Much Ado About Nothing” – due to his role as Sir Reginald Hargreeves in the Netflix series “Umbrella. Academy “, which has just been renewed for a third season.

“When the students heard that ‘Umbrella Academy’ star Colm Feore was going to be there, other teachers pressured the contact teacher and said, ‘You can’t do it just for your class. . So there will be 9th and 11th grade students connecting, in addition to the 10th graders we were originally supposed to work with, ”Karon said.

“At the end of the 75 minutes … the children seem to feel that they have a way in, a roadmap, ideas for approaching the text. Our goal is to generate confidence and character, ”added Karon.

Shakespearience also offers free after-hours programs and summer camps for young people who have difficulty academically or who live in marginalized communities. Major sponsors include Scotiabank, Labatt and the Star’s Fresh Air Fund, which sponsored a summer camp for 10 seasons before Karon moved to Hamilton, when the Hamilton Spectator became a sponsor.

Karon said Feore was an enthusiastic volunteer for the program, even though COVID-19 makes in-person meetings impossible at this time.

“He (Feore) has always answered the bell, he’s the most generous and the kids love him. He’s funny, he’s passionate, and he knows his Shakespeare. It’s my ace with a capital A, ”Karon said.