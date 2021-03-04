Reports paint a grim picture of California’s arts economy, suggest solutions





The Otis Creative Economy Report 2020– This year’s iteration of the report released annually by the Los Angeles-based Otis College of Art and Design measuring the health of California’s economy in five creative fields found significant job losses related to the arts in the state, but offered workable recommendations for rebuilding the area. Fields of study include fine and performing arts, architecture, entertainment and digital media, creative products, and fashion. According to the report, 175,000 arts-related jobs – nearly sixteen thousand of them in the fine arts and performing arts sector – were lost statewide between February and December 2020, representing 13.3 % of these jobs. Los Angeles County suffered the heaviest losses with the loss of 110,000 creative jobs, a drop of 23.5%. In terms of creative economic production, the state was hit by $ 140 billion. Published alongside the Otis report, two linked to Covid surveys commissioned by advocacy group Californians for the Arts and taking place between October 6 and November 20, 2020, with a focus on nonprofit arts and culture organizations; creative businesses whose income is generated through ticket sales, contract work and the sale of works of art; and individual artistic workers. Of the 607 organizations surveyed, 72 percent laid off staff and 50 percent stopped offering work to contractors. Of the 1,000 individual workers surveyed, 88% reported loss of income or other income related to the arts. Institutional racism remained in full force: The New York Times reported that 100 percent of workers who identified as black or African-American lost income, compared with only 12 percent in all other ethnic groups. Among the recommendations of the Otis report for rebuilding the creative economy were the continuation and improvement of assistance programs for artists; uniform state-wide reopening guidelines taking into account the risk levels of various activities and flexible in this regard; and fee waivers aimed at avoiding regulatory barriers to reopening. ALL IMAGES

