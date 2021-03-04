Universal Studios Hollywood announces “Taste of Universal” starting March 12

Universal Studios Hollywood has announced “Taste of Universal,” an outdoor dining and shopping weekend starting March 12.
What is happening:
- Universal Studios Hollywood announced this morning a new theme park outdoor dining and shopping event called “Taste of Universal. “
- The event will take place during the weekends from Friday to Sunday from noon to 7:00 p.m. and will start on Friday March 12.
- There will be around 70 dining options with 30 all new to the event.
- The event will include the debut of the Minion Cafe, a new dining experience located nearby Despicable Me Minon Mayhem.
- It will also be the start of The Secret Life of Pets: Off the Leash Attraction Shop.
- Tickets will include 5 food offerings for adults and 3 for children, with additional offers available for purchase.
- Tickets are on sale now and cost $ 44 for adults on Fridays, $ 49 on Saturdays and Sundays, and $ 25 for children ages 3-9 with discounts for Universal Annual and Season Pass members.
- Although attractions are closed, visitors will be able to enjoy physically distant photo ops with characters.
Food and store offerings:
- Springfield, United States
- Krusty Burger, Suds McDuff’s Hot Dog House, Lard Lad Donut Cart and Kwik-E-Mart.
- The Wizarding World of Harry Potter
- Honeydukes, Ollivanders, Owl Post, Zonko’s Joke Shop, Wiseacre’s Wizarding Equipment, Dervish and Banges, Gladrags Wizardwear and Filch’s Emporium of Confiscated Goods, and feast on favorite foods including Three Broomsticks Fish & Chips, Sticky Toffee Pudding and Butterbeer.
- Minion Cafe
- Grilled Cheese Sandwiches with Meatballs, Chicken Mac & Cheese and Bacon, and Nutella Banana Pudding.
- Mexican food
- Queso Street Tacos, Loaded Nachos, all topped with your choice of Tinga or Carnita & Birria, Tortilla Chips with Guacamole, Chili Relleno and Elote Corn on the Cob with Lime Cream.
- Hollywood and dinner
- Hot chicken sandwich, clam chowder in a sourdough bowl, personal pizza with choice of pepperoni or cheese, breast breasts with caramelized onions, Korean hot dog and mini funnel cake.
- City snack
- The giant New York pretzel, the spicy pomegranate glazed turkey thigh and the beginnings of the Crepewich, which offers sweet (banana and Nutella or strawberry chocolate) and savory (club or vegetarian with spinach and berry) temptations.