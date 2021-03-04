Why MCU’s Baron Zemo Killed The Other Winter Soldiers

With the MCU’s Baron Zemo set to return in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, we take a look back at why he killed the other Winter Soldiers in Captain America: Civil War.

Soon Helmut Zemo will return to torment the lives of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes in the Marvel Cinematic Universe TV seriesThe Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The character previously appeared in 2016 Captain America: Civil War, where he served as an antagonist not only to Steve Rogers, but the Avengers as a whole. Although he does not have superpowers, Zemo has proven to be a cunning foe, as he ultimately succeeded in dividing the Avengers. However, while at first Zemo’s plan seemed to involve a whole army of Winter Soldiers, the villain surprised – well, everybody – when he killed them rather than unleash them on the Avengers. Still, there’s a good reason Zemo chose to kill these Winter Soldiers.

In Civil warZemo’s plan might have seemed complicated at first, but it was actually pretty straightforward. The villain started out by browsing the Hydra files uploaded by Black Widow in 2014. Captain America: The Winter Soldier to find a former Hydraoperative who could afford to control the Winter Soldier. From the outside, it was decided, largely thanks to Bucky Barnes’ knowledge of the Winter Soldier program, that Zemo’s plan was to use this book to locate a facility where other Winter Soldier were. kept cryogenically frozen, waiting to be awakened and transformed into a murderous army.

However, when Iron Man, Captain America, and Bucky caught up with Zemo in the facility, they found that instead of waking up the Winter Soldiers, Zemo had killed them all. What he was really looking for was a videotape that showed it was Bucky who killed Tony Stark’s parents, a revelation that led to a fight between Iron Man and Captain America.

There are actually two reasons Zemo chose to kill the Winter Soldiers. First of all, it’s important to note how much Zemo was motivated to take on the Avengers. In the Battle of Sokovia, which took place in 2015 Avengers: Age of Ultron, Helmut Zemo lost his entire family – his wife, son, and even his father died as Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fought Ultron. Because of this heartbreaking loss, Helmut has developed a vendetta against all superheroes and super powerful beings in general. He took the soldiers out of winter, in part, to make sure they would never be awakened and used again.

But that’s not the only reason Zemo took out the other Winter Soldiers. His main goal was always to dismantle the Avengers from within, to bring them down in combat. The villain himself explained that more powerful people have tried and failed to defeat the Avengers. What he wanted was not to beat them physically, but to turn them away from within. Zemo used the fact that it was Bucky who killed Tony Stark’s parents to separate the team – and it worked. At the end of Civil war, the Avengers were gone, which arguably led to their subsequent loss in the battle against Thanos.

Before Thanos collected the Infinity Stones, Zemo had successfully defeated the Avengers – and he did so without any powers. But if he had awakened the Winter Soldiers and turned them into his own weapons, then he would have given the Avengers a reason to put their differences aside and fight side by side again.

Helmut Zemo isn’t the most powerful villain in the MCU. He doesn’t have any superpowers or cosmic gems to help him fight the Avengers. And yet, he was single-handedly responsible for the team’s defeat by accepting their limitations and harnessing their strengths. He is a brilliant tactician and a cold, cruel and efficient soldier. Without him, there might never have been a Snap. Zemo is extremely dangerous, and it’s unclear what kind of havoc he’s going to unleash next. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Directed by Kari Skogland, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier stars Anthony Mackie, Sebastian Stan, Emily VanCamp, Wyatt Russell, Noah Mills, Carl Lumbly and Daniel Brhl. The series premieres March 19 on Disney +.

