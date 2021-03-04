‘The Real World’ revisits 1992 season premiere in Paramount + Reunion

“Coming Home to the Real World: New York” proves you can come home, even though a lot has changed in three decades for one of television’s first reality TV rights.

“It was surreal,” says Heather B. Gardner, one of the roommates in the 1992 first season of MTV’s pioneering reality TV series. Gardner met for a week in the same Manhattan loft for all six “Homecoming” episodes, including the premiereParamount +subscription streaming service.

“Going back to the same place where we did this thing 29 years ago, you can’t even imagine. It was absolutely crazy, ”says Gardner, 50, now a SiriusXM radio host known as Heather B.

Executive producer Jonathan Murray, who created the unscripted melodrama starring the late Mary-Ellis Bunim, had no idea what to expect when reuniting the seven roommates Gardner, Becky Blasband, Andre Comeau, Julie Gentry, Norman Korpi, Eric Nies and Kevin Powell who were cast for their different personalities and backgrounds. (Their ages ranged from 19 to 26 when the show premiered.)

“What surprised me most was how quickly the same connection was made. It was like those almost 30 years had passed away with the way this band came back to life together,” Murray says. . “The essence of these people is still there. They are just a little more experienced.”

That’s for sure. Gardner explains how she and Comeau didn’t share a room, like the self-proclaimed night owls did in 1992, because the two now have spouses. (Roommates were greeted almost every day by Comeau’s 4-year-old daughter, Sophie.)

“Her daughter was literally like our alarm clock. We got to hear his sweet voice and his excitement every morning, waking his father up with Zoom, ”Gardner says. “It was awesome. It melted my heart. It was so awesome to see that side of him.”

The original series, which aired for 32 seasons on MTV and another on Facebook Watch in 2019, featured candid and sometimes tense conversations about sensitive topics such as race.

And reunion also has its moments. “We really enjoyed seeing everyone, and just like the first part of the show, there were some pretty serious conversations. Some heavy subjects were discussed and everything was not comfortable, ”says Comeau, 50, still an active musician. “Not everything is perfect in real life, and our show is no different.”

Murray says he’s been thinking for some time about reuniting the cast, which hadn’t been on TV as a band since 1993. He says Paramount + provided a good opportunity due to the high-profile launch and the likelihood. that its target audience includes a lot of people who remember. the history of the series.

Coming home was “super lucky” securing the original loft, Murray says, but super unlucky to have to register the gathering in January during the COVID-19 pandemic.

For roommates, that meant quarantining themselves in a hotel before entering the loft. They chatted via group text, a form of communication that was not on the original, when their youngest could be seen talking on the loft phone.

Despite all the differences, an event they texted about during quarantine, the Jan.6 riot on the U.S. Capitol, instantly took them back to 1992, when the police acquittal after Rodney King’s beating took them away. led to days of unrest in Los Angeles.

“The most uncomfortable moment in the (original) show was the Rodney King moment. We lived in this loft and the verdict (entered) and LA was literally on fire, ”Gardner says. “And if you fast forward 29 years later, imagine we come back and hang out as friends and catch up with our adult lives and there’s an insurgency. These conversations can’t help but come back. It’s like. , wow, how has it really changed? “

Murray has a special affinity for the start of “The Real World”.

“I love this season in New York because there were no rules on how to tell a story. We didn’t even have the term reality TV, ”he says. “” The Real World “was one of the first shows that identified that people’s lives are fun, that reality can be more interesting than fiction.”

Comeau is “delighted” to have been part of this inaugural season. “I probably wouldn’t have been a part of what reality TV has become. We were budding artists (who) had creative endeavors and I don’t know if they are looking for that so much now. They are looking for sparks. They are looking for creepy sex. Maybe they wanted some of that with us. They sure didn’t get it, but what they got was something special. “