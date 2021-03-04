The Masked Dancer: what to expect from ITV’s Masked Singer spin-off

ITV has announced a spin-off of The Masked Singer following the success of the hit celebrity show.

The Masked Dancer, produced by Bandicoot Scotland, will hit our screens this spring and this year will replace Britains Got Talent which was canceled due to the pandemic.

The dance-focused spin-off will see famous contestants perform unique dances, while being covered head to toe in extravagant and colorful costumes and masks, leaving spectators and the star panel to guess who they are.

Clue packages will accompany each segment of Masked Dancer to help the panel and detectives from the couch at home determine who the famous faces behind the masks are.

From ballet to the ballroom, from salsa to swing and everything in between, the mystery line will dance on screens.

Who are the judges of Masked Dancer?



All of the Masked Singer judges will return to the show alongside presenter Joel Dommett and two-time Strictly Come Dancing winner Oti Mabuse.

Oti, who was previously a judge on the BBC’s The Greatest Dancer, said: “I am so delighted and honored to join the panel on The Masked Dancer. I am a huge fan of The Masked Singer and loved it. the US Masked Dancer so I can’t wait to start this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers carefully for clues – it’s gonna be so much fun !!! “

Jonathan Ross said: “What people don’t know is that secretly I’m an expert at dancing and can spot a change of ball from a no box without a problem. detective on the panel most certainly comes to me!

Mo Gilligan said, “I love The Masked Singer. It’s a crazy bit of joy, which we all need now – so when ITV asked if I wanted to join The Masked Dancer, of course I said a huge yes! looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant streak. “

Davina McCall Said: I love to play detective and I love to dance so what better ?! I’m currently dancing to all things in the works and will be looking at those celebrity feet like a hawk. They still have such an amazing cast on The Masked Singer, so it could literally be anyone hiding and dancing behind those masks and that’s what makes it so exciting.

Joel Dommett said: Well that’s about to be an amazing fun twist, will someone do the twist ?! The Masked Dancer is that silly little bit of fun our lives crave right now and I’m so excited to welcome it. I can’t wait to see amazing costumes, epic performances, and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times.

Katie Rawcliffe, Head of Entertainment Commissioning at ITV, said The Masked Singer is a huge hit for ITV and our viewers can’t get enough of this colorful guessing game. The Masked Dancer will build on this success and create a new format that will be just as fun and entertaining for our viewers.

What to expect from the masked dancer



Basically we all know and love the Masked Singer, right? You know, the hugely popular program that kids and adults can’t get enough of. It’s basically just that, but with dancers instead of singers.

So expect plenty of colorful costumes, cryptic film segments filled with clues (and the occasional red auditions) that will challenge you to try and guess the identity of the dancers.

Mash that up with loud music, amazing dance routines, and commentary from famous judges (which overall tends to be pretty favorable) and you pretty much get the picture.

Who are the dancers of the Masked Dancer?



The nature of this show means that the true identity of the dancers is kept a closely guarded secret until the contestants are rejected – or win – the show.

However, there are usually rumors circulating as the show progresses about who the people in the costumes are.

As this spin-off has just been announced, there are no suggestions referring to who the contestants may or may not be.

But given the nature of the show, fans are already making guesses (* cough, cough, member of Diversity).

Why is the masked dancer performing now?



Well, ITV needed something to fill the gaping hole left in its schedule by the cancellation of this year’s Britain’s Got Talent.

The latest Masked Singer series hasn’t been over for a long time, and since the producers seemingly have nothing on their plate until the next series rolls around, it seemed like a solution that suited both broadcaster and broadcaster. the production company, to viewers and presumably. dancers – many of whom will no doubt have found work difficult given the current Covid-19 restrictions.

Bandicoot Scotland founders Derek McLean and Daniel Nettleton said: We love making masks and are grateful to ITV for allowing us to make more LOADS.

When is it on TV?



No air date has been released yet, but ITV has said it will be released in the spring.

It’s March already so expect to see it on your screens in the coming weeks (or very soon).

