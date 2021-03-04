How ATX Television Festival brought the stars to your couch

Editor’s Note: This story was originally published on June 3, 2020.

It seems like a TV festival should always involve sweatpants and cushions, right?

Instead of launching its annual celebration in the real world amid the coronavirus pandemic, ATX Television Festival has shifted gears for 2020. A virtual festival called ATX TV from the Couch! will take place June 5-7 and feature programming familiar to fans, such as panel discussions with TV talent and preview screenings. All of this can be viewed for free on the ATX TV Festival YouTube channel.

Festival founders Caitlin McFarland and Emily Gipson knew this year could be a little different once South by Southwest was canceled on March 6 due to concerns about the pandemic.

Their first thoughts “were the sadness and shock for South By and for the city, says McFarland. I remember a few years ago when the Food and Wine festival had to cancel because of the rain. You just feel that way. pain for event planners.

McFarland and Gipson say they watched the reaction from other spring festivals in Austin and beyond before deciding what to do with their own event. One Friday at the end of March, McFarland brought up the idea of ​​a virtual version of the ATX Television Festival.

Emily, now infamous, was like, I have no interest in that, says McFarland.

But the following Monday, the two men walked into work, looked at each other and said, “We can’t make it, and we have to go virtual.

For us, it was doing nothing or doing something, says McFarland. And we really don’t do anything to people.

It was a difficult decision to make. As Austin began to lock down to prevent the virus from spreading, perhaps you could convince yourself that you might be allowed to assemble in June, as was legally permitted, McFarland says. But we couldn’t get over the hurdle of emotionally asking people to get on planes or trying to plan it.

The inspiration for a virtual event was local: Luck Reunion. The annual Willie Nelsons Luck Ranch Music Party in Texas usually takes place during SXSW, but after big events started to fall like dominoes, Nelson and his friends live-streamed a series of performances on March 19. .

McFarland says that a performance of Lucinda Williams’ Luck in particular gave him hope that a virtual festival could work: so I’m in my living room, and Lucinda is in her living room. It’s just her and a guitarist, both of us. She plays these songs, and it was the first time in my life that I watched something on my computer and felt connected and engaged like Lucinda in my living room. I described this to Emily, and I thought, What makes more sense than talking about TV in your living room?

Idea in place, the two partners claim that their renowned TV partners agreed to participate immediately. Delayed production schedules, due to the pandemic, put the brakes on some of their “first shows,” but new content opportunities have also emerged.

One of ATX Television Fests’ biggest coups this year is the Scrubs cast reunion, originally advertised for the physical festival. The 2001-2010 hospital sitcom is a fan favorite, so it was big news when McFarland and Gipson landed stars Zach Braff, Donald Faison, Sarah Chalke, Judy Reyes, John C. McGinley and Christa Miller as well. as Bill Lawrence, the creator of the series. . (Lawrences Cougar Town will also have its own fest event with cast members Miller and Busy Philipps. Sorry, no Courteney Cox in the lineup.)

Bill Lawrence came to the very first physical festival in 2012, says McFarland. We have been in contact with him for all these years. He was on our advisory committee for a while. We always tried to get it back, and it just didn’t work. And so, that was going to be the year, do a Scrubs meeting.

Lawrence had helped organize the original physical reunion. Organizers say it was their first call when they started putting together the virtual festival’s lineup. McFarland and Gipson are still planning to host an in-person festival in 2021, but they wanted to make sure fans had a reason to tune in to the 2020 online edition. All Scrubs attendees said yes to the virtual hangout. , and the festival’s founders say it’s credit to Lawrence for bringing everyone together.

We think it’s only fitting that if he was at our very first physical festival, that the next time he comes back, it will be our very first virtual festival, says McFarland. It’s just a little poetic.

Everything didn’t feel right for a virtual festival, like bringing the cast members of Parenthood and Friday Night Lights together. But McFarland and Gipson have put together an impressive lineup for their first couch-related festival. Some of the highlights include panels and events for:

HBO and HBO Max show shows like Legendary, I May Destroy You, Ill Be Gone In the Dark, Perry Mason, Room 104, Search Party and The Leftovers, featuring stars like Megan Thee Stallion, Jameela Jamil, Michaela Coel, Matthew Rhys, Tatiana Maslany, John Lithgow, Mark Duplass, Natalie Morales, Alia Shawkat, John Early and more

FXs Justified, featuring talents like Graham Yost, Timothy Olyphant and Joelle Carter

Showcase Shermans IFC, with John Legend, Diallo Riddle, Bashir Salahuddin and Mike Jackson

Disney + s The Mandalorian, featuring Jon Favreau, Rick Famuyiwa, Bryce Dallas Howard, Taika Waititi and more

TVs pop one day at a time, featuring Justina Machado, Rita Moreno and more

NBC / Peacocks New Amsterdam, OneChicago and Psych 2 franchise: Lassie Come Home; Hulus Little Fires Everywhere; Freeforms The daring type; Starzs P-Valley; National Geographics Barkskins; The CWs Nancy Drew; and Showtimes Outcry and The Good Lord Bird

They also scheduled panels on issues such as Women in Television, Gun Safety, State of the Television Industry, Latinx Stories, Voter Suppression, and Stories. mental health and addiction.

New to the virtual festival are what McFarland and Gipson call interstitials, or abbreviated programming placed between main events, surprises like one-on-one conversations, or guests having drinks, giving house calls or sharing what they watch on TV these days. . The local Arts + Labor production workshop contributed to this.

Gipson says viewers should see the programming when it’s live. If you miss something, you may or may not see it posted later as other online content such as podcast episodes.

The most important thing is that people are engaging live while this is happening and being part of the community as it is happening, instead of just being like, Oh, I’m just going to watch this later, said Gipson.

Indeed, the festival dedicated to all things TV has become a TV show in itself, which is pretty meta.

It’s funny. We have to remember this over and over again, says McFarland.

The biggest source of anxiety in the first few weeks was finding someone who understood the technical side of airing a show, Gipson says. They eventually hired a company called Bulldog, who will make sure the live stream on YouTube goes as smoothly as possible.

I guess we’re the showrunners, says McFarland, and these are the directors.

While the founders of the festival are hoping things will return to normal for a physical 2021 event, McFarland says it would be deaf and naive not to consider this not to be happening. ATX Television Festival is intentionally small, she says. Next year’s event could involve both physical and virtual spaces.

Gipson says she knows ATX Television Festival is relatively lucky in the world of live events. Some events had to skip 2020 completely during the pandemic, a financial blow even for a giant like SXSW.

Many won’t survive this, as most of the live events unfold from year to year, Gipson says.

ATX Television Festivals sponsors have supported them financially and with other resources, the two say. TV networks still have shows to promote, and this is a legitimate place to do so, McFarland says.

The festival also accepts financial contributions of any size through its Venmo account (@ ATX-TV-Festival). ATX TV from the Couch also aims to support others affected by the pandemic. Viewers will see a donation option on the YouTube feed of the events, with the proceeds going to nonprofits such as Direct Relief and Actors Fund.

While staying indoors during the pandemic, the founders of the festival have caught up on TV shows, because of course they are. A little Dead to Me for McFarland, Normal People for Gipson, Schitts Creek for both. They both know the power of television in difficult times.

One of the big things we decided early on, as we looked to the Word of the Year, apparently was that we wanted to be free and accessible, says McFarland. We didn’t want to have to sell tickets. The opportunity here was to reach an audience that could never come to the physical festival. Now more than ever, people are suffering and we wanted to contribute.