Banksy Claims Prison Art Reading With Bob Ross Video





Bristol street artist Banksy showed off how he painted the artwork on the Reading Prison side over the weekend, with a witty video commented by American artist Bob Ross. With the soundtrack of a tutorial by Bob Ross, which have become cult classic TV shows on BBC4 over the past year or so, Banksy was filmed painting the stencil of a prisoner climbing the walls with sheets tied. He named the piece The Create Escape. The work was spotted over the weekend, amid big speculation it was from Banksy, but this was only confirmed when the artist posted the video to Instagram today (March 4). The video begins with the now-familiar image of curly-haired 1970s American television painter Bob Ross, whose programs are currently making a return on BBC4. He was sort of an American version of Tony Hart, but showed adults how to paint landscape paintings in half-hour tutorials with a familiar commentary. The Banksy video then switches from Bob Ross to the Bristol artist himself, following Bob Ross’s instructions and spraying The Create Escape on the expansive wall of Reading Prison. Get Bristol’s Greatest Stories straight to your inbox This is Banksy’s first work since The Sneezing Woman was painted on the side of the corner house at the bottom of Vale Street in Totterdown, Bristol. Since the toppling of the statue of Edward Colston, after which Banksy has posted a sketch of what he thought should be replaced – he has only shared four works of art. They are: the girl hula hooping with a tire in Nottingham, the sneezing woman in Totterdown, a video of the artist spraying the inside of a London Underground train and a boat he paid for to rescue asylum seekers trying to cross the Mediterranean. . Reading’s artwork appeared over the weekend and was spotted by Berkshire Live reader Thomas Makepiece. The Forbury Road building has been controversial as it is owned by the Department of Justice, which spends thousands of pounds a year maintaining it, although it is not in use. An offer to buy it failed last year and now Reading East MP Matt Rodda, activists and the Reading Borough Council have been working on a plan to turn it into an arts hub, but an offer has been delayed.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos