Explanation of every ‘WandaVision’ ad, from Lagos to Nexus

This story contains spoilers for WandaVision.

Hands Off That Dial: WandaVisions commercials are anything but product placement, they’ve left clues to the show’s truth from the start.

Despite its merry sitcom pitfalls, it’s been clear from the Disney + original series premiered in January and not all is what it seems in the leafy suburb of Westview. It turns out that Wanda, torn apart by the grief of losing Vision, has created a version of the living shelter we’ve always dreamed of in the place meant to be the couple’s future home.

Each of WandaVision’s sitcom-inspired episodes included commercials hinting at past events in the Marvel Cinematic Universe or hinting at ideas from Marvel comics. (The fact that these clues take the form of commercials is a bit suspect, however. Wandas’ exposure to TV sitcoms appears to come mostly from DVD box sets, which typically don’t involve commercial breaks.)

All signs point to a big showdown and new revelations in the Fridays WandaVision finale. Until then, here’s a breakdown of the key credentials contained in each of the fake ads.

Episode 1: ToastMate 2000

Slogan: Forget the past, it’s your future

The commercial shown during Filmed Before a Live Studio Audience concerns the ToastMate 2000, a high-end toaster manufactured by Stark Industries. The fact that the product is a toaster might be a nod to Vision, it has been referred to as a talking toaster in the comics, but its maker is the most important detail.

Wanda and Pietro first crossed paths with the Avengers in Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) as enemies. Indeed, the twins held Tony Stark, aka Iron Man, responsible for the deaths of their parents, killed by weapons made by Stark Industries. (This led them on the path to joining Hydra, a secret organization that tries to overthrow governments and take over the world.)

WandaVision Episode 8 revisits that tragic night and shows the branded Stark rocket that lands in the Maximoffs house. And explosives that beep and flash light are just like the ToastMate 2000.

The slogan Forget the Past, It’s Your Future is basically the life story of superhero Wandas. In a way, she had to put aside her grudge against Stark to work with him and the Avengers. He also appears to describe his situation in Westview.

Episode 2: Strcker

Slogan: Strcker: Hell, take some time for yourself

An advertisement for a Strcker wristwatch airs during Dont Touch That Dial, and it’s another clear reference to Wandas’ past.

Strcker is the name of the scientist Hydra who conducted the experiments that awakened the powers of Wanda and Pietros. The watch face even features the Hydra logo with a tentacle skull.

This is another event revisited in Episode 8 of WandaVision, showing experiences that were simply teased during Wanda and Pietro’s introduction to the MCU. (The twins were first seen in a mid-credits scene in 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier.)

Wanda and her brother volunteered for Baron Strckers experiments involving Lokis’ scepter, which housed the Mind Stone, the catalyst that unleashed his powers. Considering that Wanda and Pietro were essentially the only survivors of the procedure, Strcker definitely had time for them.

Episode 3: Hydra Soak

Slogan: Hydra Soak: Find the goddess inside!

Hydra is mentioned again in the commercial during Now in Color. This time around the product is a luxury bath powder called Hydra Soak which can help you escape to a world of your own, which is a lot like what Wanda did in Westview.

The woman in the ad saying you are reading my mind also serves as an occasional reminder of the powers of Wandas, which include reading and manipulating people’s minds.

After Agathas delves into Episode 8 puts the powers of the Wandas in a new context, finding the Goddess within also takes on new meaning. It seems that the powers of Wandas have always been in her; Hydras just prompting helped free him. The line could also refer to the figure whose silhouette matches that of the Scarlet Witch comic book Wanda sees in the light of the Mind Stone during this flashback.

Episode 4: None

We Interrupt This Program lets viewers know what’s going on outside of the city limits of Westview, so no advertising.

Episode 5: Lagos Paper Napkins

A mess of the Avengers in Lagos directly led to the writing of the Sokovia Accords in Captain America: Civil War. (Marvel Studios)

Slogan: Lagos: Because when you make a mess, you don’t want to

The commercials are back with On a Very Special Episode, and the Lagos branded paper napkins once again highlight an important event in Wandas’ past.

In Captain America: Civil War (2016), the Avengers, including Wanda, follow mercenaries in Lagos, Nigeria, who attempt to steal a biological weapon. The group leader has a grudge against Captain America, so he attempts to take out the hero by blowing himself up when Cap catches up with him.

Wanda uses her powers to temporarily contain the blast and tosses the villain into the air, where the blast hits a building filled with civilian passers-by. Wanda is devastated.

In addition to casualties, one of the consequences of the events in Lagos is the Sokovia Accords, which world governments are drafting to demand that the Avengers be allowed to operate only under the supervision of an international panel. This leads to the messy rift between Captain America and Iron Man that separates the team, with Wanda and the Vision on opposite sides.

Episode 6: Yo-Magic

Does Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) munch on Yo-Magic? (Marvel Studios)

Slogan: Yo-Magic: a snack for the survivors

Because previous commercials have highlighted key moments from Wandas’ past, it’s easy to embrace that of All-New Halloween Spooktacular! does the same. But advertising Yo-Magic yogurt isn’t that simple.

It’s quite a disturbing advertisement: a child stranded on an island receives a snack by a shark, only to then get lost in a skeleton because he is unable to open the package. The child could be seen as a surrogate for Wanda and her isolation: if the island is a metaphor for Westview, it is in big trouble.

But after the 1693 preview of Salem shown in Episode 8, it seems more likely that this ad is about Agatha.

A flashback shows Agatha being held back by her clan and facing charges that she practices black and forbidden magic. But things change when the surrounding witches attack Agatha with magic. Instead of being hurt by the explosions, Agatha begins to absorb the magical energy of the other witches, which leaves the other women as withered corpses.

It seems that Agatha survived the ordeal by nibbling their magic. Could this be what she planned for Wanda?

Episode 7: Nexus

Wanda (Elizabeth Olsen) is the reality host for the Westview sitcom. (Marvel Studios)

Slogan: Nexus: Because the world doesn’t revolve around you. Or does he do it?

The ad for the antidepressant Nexus during Breaking the Fourth Wall seems to be bringing attention back to Wanda.

The woman in the ad feels depressed [and] as the world goes on without [her], which describes what Wanda experiences in the series. And according to the ad, Nexus works to anchor you to your reality or to the reality of your choice.

In Marvel comics, the Nexus of All Realities is a mystical gateway that connects all existing dimensions. Because WandaVision is setting up elements of the next Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, it wouldn’t be surprising if the series introduced something similar to the MCU.

In fact, the Scarlet Witch in the comics is one of the few people known as the Nexus Being. As explained to Agatha in a 1990 issue of West Coast Avengers, this means that the scarlet witch is the one who also belongs to all possible timelines, realities and discrepancies. Basically, the Wanda comic is a particularly powerful figure in its reality that affects the stability of the multiverse.

Maybe WandaVision’s season finale will reveal that reality Is revolve around Wanda.