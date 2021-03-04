Who is Mark Hofmann? Netflix tells a true story in Murder Among the Mormons

Netflix is ​​adding another real crime documentary to its library.

The Mormon Murder fell on the streaming site on March 3 and explores the trio of bombings in 1985 that shocked the Mormon community in Salt Lake City and completely threatened the historic foundations of the church.

The three-part documentary takes viewers through the tragic event, which killed two people and left another seriously injured.

Here’s everything you need to know about the true story of Netflix’s latest documentary.

How to Watch Murder Among Mormons

The docuseries fell on Netflix on 3rd of March. All episodes of the three-part document are now available for streaming on the site.

What is murder among Mormons about?

In 1985, in Salt Lake City, Utah, a series of homemade bombs killed two people and seriously injured another, rocking the epicenter of the LDS Church.

The doc takes a closer look at the devastating murders and how it led to other issues and exposures within the Mormon community.

The synopsis says: The murders send new shockwaves through the community when a treasure trove of ancient Mormon letters and newspapers is found destroyed in the vehicle of third victim, Mark Hofmann, a renowned collector of rare documents, including the infamous Letter from the White Salamander, an artifact. the contents of which threatened to undermine the very foundations of Mormonism. As Hofmann fights for his life, investigators rush to uncover the truth.

Directed by Jared Hess (Napoleon Dynamite) and Tyler Measom of An Honest Liar, Murder Among the Mormons is the first comprehensive look at one of the most shocking crimes ever committed among the Mormon community and the criminal mastermind behind it all.

True story behind the murder among Mormons

Who is Mark Hofmann? And what did he do?

Mark Hofmann is an American forger and convicted murderer. He is particularly known for his creation of records relating to the history of the Latter-day Saint movement.

When his schemes started to fall apart, he built bombs to murder three people in Salt Lake City, Utah.

The first two bombs killed two people on October 15, 1985, then when the third bomb accidentally exploded in his car the next day, it made him a suspect in the murders of the previous days.

It all started when Hofmann attempted to sell the McLellin Collection, an allegedly extensive group of documents written by William E. McLellin, a Mormon lawyer who ultimately broke with the LDS Church.

Hofmann suggested that the McLellin collection would provide unfavorable revelations to the LDS Church.

He decided to embark on this project to pay off his debts from his increasingly lavish lifestyle, but Hofmann had no idea where this collection was and he had no time to forge. such a voluminous document.

Those to whom he had promised documents started questioning him, so to save time he started making bombs.

On October 15, 1985, he killed document collector Steven Christensen with one of his bombs. Later that same day, a second bomb killed Kathy Sheets, the wife of Christensens’ former employer.

Police initially suspected the attacks were linked to the impending collapse of an investment firm with Sheets’ husband.

The next day, however, Hofmann himself was seriously injured when a bomb exploded in his car, making him a suspect.

Chronology of events

1973 75: Hofmann serves a church mission in England, where he develops an interest in Mormon history.

October 1980 1985: Hofmann earns a living from forgery, selling many purported documents to The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. These include the transcription of Anthon and the famous letter from the salamander.

October 15, 1985: Hofmann kills document collector Steve Christensen and Kathy Sheets with two homemade bombs delivered in packages.

October 16, 1985: Hofmann is injured when a third bomb explodes in his car, leading the police to link him to the previous attacks.

Jan 23, 1987: Hofmann pleads guilty and is sentenced to life in prison.

August 1988: Hofmann’s wife, Doralee Olds Hofmann, files for divorce over irreconcilable differences.

Sep 15, 1988: Hofmann tries to kill himself in prison. He survives, but suffers from tissue damage to his right arm.

January 2011: A four-page letter titled A Summary of My Crimes, written by Hofmann to the Utah Pardons and Parole Board in 1988, is released.

December 2015: Hofmann Transfers From Maximum Security Prison At Utah State Prison In Draper To Gunnison State Prison.

Where is Mark Hofmann now?

Hofmann is currently incarcerated in the Utah Correctional Center and faces life imprisonment.

He was arrested in January 1986 and charged with four indictments totaling 27 counts, including first degree murder, making or possessing a bomb, delivering a bomb, theft by deception and communication fraud. .

Murder Among The Mormons is available to stream on Netflix.