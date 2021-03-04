Justice League reveals Snyder Cut chapter titles





Zack Snyders Justice League is announcing the titles of each of its six chapters, though HBO Max’s release is formatted as a single movie.

There are only two weeks left until the release of Zack Snyder Justice League, fans now get a glimpse of what’s to come. The official Zack Snyder Justice LeagueTwitter accounts shared images that included the names of each of the film’s six chapters. While some of the titles are vague, others have allowed fans to draw clues and create theories. RELATED: Justice League Concept Artist Shares Unarmored Steppenwolf Revelation The chapters are as follows: Part 1: “Don’t Count On Batman”

Part 2: “The era of heroes”

Part 3: “Beloved mother, beloved son”

Part 4: “Change machine”

Part 5: “All the king’s horses”

Part 6: "Something Darker"

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. RELATED: Zack Snyder to Receive Top Hollywood Critics Association Valiant Award Zack Snyder originally told DC FanDome that Justice Leaguewill be released as a four-part miniseries. However, Snyder recently said that the episodic structure is too complicated and that the project will now be released on HBO Max as a movie with six separate chapters. In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure that the Supermans’ ultimate sacrifice is not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns his forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an impending threat to the catastrophic proportions. The task turns out to be more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face off against demons from their own past to transcend what has held them back, allowing them to come together, ultimately forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg and The Flash may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad and Darkseid and their terrible intentions. Justice League by Zack Snyder stars Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Henry Cavill as Superman, Amy Adams as Lois Lane, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, Ezra Miller as The Flash, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jeremy Irons as Alfred Pennyworth, Diane Lane as Martha Kent , Ray Porter as Darkseid, Ciarn Hinds as Steppenwolf, Jesse Eisenberg as Lex Luthor and JK Simmons as Commissioner Gordon. The film arrives on HBO Max on March 18. KEEP READING: Zack Snyder Confirms His Justice League Closes With ‘Huge Cliffhanger’ Source: Twitter Thor 4 photos confirm Matt Damon and Luke Hemsworth roles

