Love Island returns to our screens this year





Love Island will return to ITV2 in 2021 after the summer series was canceled last year due to the global pandemic. The dating show’s winter series, which was scheduled to air earlier this year, has also been canceled. The show, now hosted by Laura Whitmore, was a huge success for ITV2 and the first winter series, filmed in South Africa, aired in early 2020. ITV has now confirmed that the show’s seventh series will take place later this year, but has not given any details on where it will be shot. A Love Island summer series last aired in 2019 and was won by Amber Gill and Greg OShea, who are no longer dating. It is usually filmed in a villa in Mallorca but it is not known if that will be the case this year. ITV TV director Kevin Lygo said last year that the producers considered the possibility of filming the show in Cornwall somewhere, but ruled it out because it wouldn’t be the same show. It has already been reported that the island of Jersey is being considered this year if it is not possible to film in Mallorca. Announcing ITV’s spring schedule, Lygo said: There is so much to look forward to on ITV this spring and summer, with the euros and the return of Love Island, but so much more. Brilliant drama production teams worked under the most difficult production conditions to broadcast these very different but equally strong series. The Love Island Winter Series in 2020 was won by Paige Turley and Finley Tapp. However, that was overshadowed when former host Caroline Flack committed suicide on February 15 at the age of 40. Episodes of the program were removed from the television program after his death, but the series later resumed. The show marked the anniversary of her death earlier this year, claiming that she is still in our hearts. PA Media

