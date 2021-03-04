Entertainment
Star Wars star Daisy Ridley reflects on Ted Cruz’s spit on Twitter
If it is not directed, it is only respected if you Daisy ridley applauding to Texas Sen. Ted cruz.
The “Star wars” actress ended up in a Twitter tiff after Cruz sub-sweet Ridley on February 11, calling her an “emotionally tortured Jedi” after defending “The Mandalorian” actress Gina Carano, who lost her role in the popular Disney + series following her controversial social media posts.
“I answered it and I didn’t remember what I said, because you know you have this thrilling thing like, ‘Oh my god, why did he say something about me’ “said Ridley “Jimmy Kimmel Live”.
Cruz’s insults were brought to Ridley’s attention during an interview in February withYahoo Entertainment. “I am very happy to be an emotionally tortured Jedi who does not leave his state when he is having a terrible time,” Ridley said on the exit, referring to the recent controversy of Cruz flying to Mexico as his state of Texas was suffering the consequences of a deadly winter storm.
After:Senator Ted Cruz calls trip to Mexico amid winter crisis and Texas power outages ‘mistake’
The actress told Kimmel that she was initially worried about her clapback at Cruz after the Yahoo interview.
“I was like, ‘I said something about American politics and people hate it when actors talk about politics,’” Ridley said. “I was like, ‘Oh my God, what have I done? “”
Despite her worry, she remembers receiving tests of support from her colleagues and other friends who took her part in the internet battle.
“I get a text from (manager) JJ (Abrams), a text from Josh Gad and an email from Lynn who is in charge of marketing,” she said.
Carano received backlash online earlier this year for sharing a series of inflammatory social media posts and memes mentioning Jeffrey Epstein and comparing conservatives in the United States to victims of the Holocaust. Lucasfilm later confirmed at USA TODAY that Carano would no longer star in “The Mandalorian”.
In a statement on February 11, Lucasfilm said he does not currently employ Carano and that there are no plans for her to be in future episodes of “The Mandalorian.” Lucasfilm simultaneously denounced Carano’s messages as denigrating people’s cultural and religious identities, calling them repugnant and unacceptable.
After:Daisy Ridley hits back at Ted Cruz after defending Gina Carano against ‘Mandalorian’ dismissal
Contributor: Cydney Henderson
