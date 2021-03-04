Space Jam 2 footage reveals LeBron James and 3D Bugs Bunny





New photos from Space Jam: A New Legacy highlight LeBron James playing basketball, a 3D Bugs Bunny, the character of Don Cheadle, and more.

NewSpace Jam: a new legacy the images highlight LeBron James and a 3D Bugs Bunny. The film is the continuation of the long gestation of the success of 1996Space jam, who saw NBA legend Michael Jordan team up with the Looney Tunes to win a basketball game. This time around, James steps into the lead role, but the movie isn’t limited to sports. Previously, James mentionedSpace Jam: a new legacy is a family film revolving around the relationship between James and his son Dom. He described it as a“parental film” with regard to the narrative. Expected release later this year,Space Jam: a new legacy is one of the Warner Bros. movies. which premieres on HBO Max on the same day as theaters. While there is still time until the film’s July premiere, WB is starting to generate buzz for the project. Viewers got their first glimpse ofSpace Jam 2 footage from earlier this year in an HBO Max trailer, and now there’s a more concrete look at the film with a bunch of cool stills. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: Space Jam 2: Why The Monsters Aren’t In The Sequel (& Why It’s A Mistake) Courtesy ofTHAT ONE, the photos feature everything from James preparing to dunk at a basketball game to Bugs Bunny looking worried and Don Cheadle’s character AI G. Space Jam: a new legacy doesn’t have the Monstars, the famous villainous team from the original. Instead, the Tune Squad will take on the Goon Squad who have their own“optimized list of pros” according toTHAT ONE. Interestingly, Cedric Joe’s Dom wears a Goon Squad jersey, implying that Cheadle’s AI G is looking to pit James against his son. This is where the family dynamic comes into play, as James tries to save Dom.THAT ONE note that both are trapped in what is called the“Warner 3000 Entertainment Server-verse. “ WhileSpace Jam: a new legacy Should boast many cartoonish hijinks that made the first film a touchstone for ’90s kids, it looks like this film aims to tell a poignant story about fatherhood, giving it a strong emotional core. Ryan Coogler, one of the most acclaimed filmmakers of this era, helped write the script, so it’ll be interesting to see what the story entails. These images mark the real beginning of theSpace Jam: a new legacy marketing campaign, so it might be a matter of time before the first trailer comes out. The 2021 NBA season is currently underway, with the All-Star Game taking place on March 7. It is one of the most publicized events in the league and would serve as the perfect launching pad for newSpace Jam: a new legacy images (especially since James will be playing in the game). Even though there’s no trailer this weekend, WB is clearly stepping up the promotional machine, meaning there will be plenty ofSpace Jam: a new legacy materials to come. Next: Why LeBron James Wears Number 6 On His Space Jam 2 Jersey Source: THAT ONE Frozen confirms Elsa wasn’t the first fifth spirit

