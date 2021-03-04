Brockton, Calif., Lawyer Tim Everhart appears on Jeopardy!

BROCKTON Who is Tim Everhart?

The Brockton native appeared on “Jeopardy!” Wednesday night, which was hosted by executive producer Mike Richards, as the show is looking for a new host following the death of Alex Trebek.

To start the show, Everhart was introduced as “an attorney from Brockton, Massachusetts”.

Everhart is currently from Glendale, Calif., And is a Albert & Mackenzie Senior Partner, a limited liability company.

Release:Subscribe to our news alerts or daily briefing to receive stories like this delivered to your inbox

Everhart was called to the California Bar in 2014 and has also been called to the Mississippi Bar since 2006. He graduated from the University of Pennsylvania and studied at Tulane University Law School, where he earned his Juris Doctor degree in 2006.

Everhart, in a phone interview from California Thursday, said he chose to go with “a native of Brockton” even though he only lived in the city in elementary school.

“I grew up in Brockton and lived there until college age,” he said. “I consider myself from there. I’m still all of Boston’s sports teams.”

Everhart said he even delivered The Enterprise newspaper as a child on a bicycle with newspapers in a basket and brought them to homes around town.

“I have the connections and I always consider myself from there,” he said.

Everhart graduated from Dr. W. ArnoneCommunity School, an elementary school on Belmont Street in Brockton, but moved before college.

‘Danger!’ exclusive:Who is new guest host Mike Richards? Who’s next? And how long will it take for the series to replace Alex Trebek?

On Wednesday, Everhart faced two-day winner Jon Spurney, a musician and screenwriter from New York, New York, who had a two-day cash prize total of $ 60,002, and Melis Sahin-Collins, an analyst for data from Redondo Beach, California. .

“It’s an impressive two days total. It arrived with great gameplay and very smart betting,” Richards said to start the show. “Warning: Melis and Tim, he’s very good.”

Everharts said he always wanted to be on the show.

“It was really exciting. It was really intense. It goes really fast,” he said. “A lot of it is about taking that buzzer and moving quickly. There are so many questions that the three people over there know the answer to, so it’s just a race.”

Filming for the show that aired on Wednesday was in January and Everhart said it was good to be able to watch it on TV because there was a lot that he didn’t particularly remember questions that ‘he was right.

“Of course you remember all the questions you got wrong,” he said.

The episode also drew a lot of attention on its ending.

Heading into Final Jeopardy, Everhart was tied with Spurney at $ 14,200 each, and Shin-Collins was in third place at $ 2,000.

The last clue was this: Among the main architects who worked there from the mid-1500s to the 1980s, like Pierre Lescot and Hector LeFuel, none were foreigners.

The correct answer was: What is the Lourve?

“IM Pei was the first foreign architect when he designed the Glass Pyramid,” said Richards.

But the question was a three-part question that all three contestants answered incorrectly.

Everhart, who replied, “What is the Sacred Heart?” wagered his entire $ 14,200.

Defending champion Spurney, who replied, “What is Notre Dame?” has also wagered his entire winnings up to this point.

But Sahin-Collins, who didn’t bet anything, won with her $ 2,000 because she didn’t bet anything in Final Jeopardy.

Everhart said the ending was a surprise.

“I wasn’t expecting a question that no one was going to answer correctly,” he said. “I approached him expecting at least to put myself in a position to win. You don’t know until they reveal the clue you’re dealing with. The way the scores were positioned, there wasn’t much to choose from. We both made. the same choice and it didn’t work out. “

Everhart is Brockton’s fourth person in “Jeopardy!” To appear in the TV trivia game. Only one, Chris McCarthy, won in December 2007.

Senior Corporate Reporter Cody Shepard can be reached by email at[email protected]. You can follow him on Twitter at @cshepard_ENTSupport local journalism by purchasing a digital or print subscription to The Enterprise today.