Are streaming services really that bad for David Crosby and other classic artists?





David Crosby sold his recorded music and publishing rights, including his work in the Byrds, Crosby & Nash, Crosby Stills and Nash, and Crosby Stills Nash and Young to Irving Azoffs Iconic Artists Group citing streaming services and the Covid-19 pandemic as the reason. I'm selling mine too… I can't work… and streaming stole my record money… I have a family and a mortgage and I have to take care of them so that's my only option .. I'm sure that others feel the same https://t.co/EXWHR2v6iq – David Crosby (@thedavidcrosby) December 7, 2020 I can't work and streaming stole my money, Crosby tweeted after Bob Dylan sold his iconic catalog, and yesterday in the sale announcement he added, "Given our current inability to working live, this agreement is a blessing for me and my family. " Granted, the pandemic had decimated every artist's ability to make money live, but does the streaming side of Crosby's complaint really hold up? How bad is streaming for classic artists? How and how much all artists are paid by music streamers certainly deserves a makeover, but legendary songwriters and performers like Crosby are actually getting money for using their popular catalog that they don't get. 'had not before. Before Spotify, David Crosby, the songwriter was paid when a fan bought the album, CD or mp3 10, 20 or more years ago; and no matter how many hundred times a fan played it, it never got paid again. But when that same fan launches "Eight Miles High" by The Byrd or "Wooden Ships" by Crosby, Stills and Nash on Spotify or Apple Music co-writer David Crosby gets paid. Arguably, songwriters deserve to be paid more by streamers, but something is way better than the nothing they get when that same fan is listening on their turntable, CD player, or iPod. Then there is David Crosby the singer. When those same songs air on the radio, David Crosby gets a check as a songwriter, but nothing as a performer on these iconic songs. Now when these songs are played on SiriusXM, Pandora on other digital audio channels, David Crosby the performer gets paid through Soundexchange. What about lost sales? Crosby might retort that while all of the above is true, Spotify and Apple Music have decimated the sales of any new music he releases and that's what hurt him the most. Without wanting to offend the talented singer-songwriter, how many copies of his most recent works – even those released before streaming music became popular – have actually been sold? Streaming music is neither good nor bad, but one group that has benefited from the digital age is that of the creators and owners of classic music catalogs. Irving Azoff knows it. That's why he just bought David Crosby's catalog. PHOTO: Glenn Francis, www.PacificProDigital.com (Email:glennfrancispacificprodigital.com) Bruce Houghton on 03/04/2021 in Live & Tours







