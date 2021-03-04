Entertainment
Podcast Academy announces nominees for first “ Ambies ” awards
The Podcast Academy announced the nominees for their inaugural Audio Excellence Awards, aka the Ambies.
Matthew McConaughey, Tessa Thompson, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Malcolm Gladwell and Willem Dafoe, and Charlotte Gainsbourg are among 164 nominees in 23 categories which include Best Audio Fiction Performer, Best Podcast Host, Best True Crime Podcast, Podcast of the Year After.
Dirty Diana, The left right game, and Winds of change each won four nominations, the most for a podcast. Dirty Diana is also in the running for Podcast of the Year, against nine other programs, including Chasing Cosby, Flowers, Detours, and Say their name.
“The Podcast Academy was founded a year ago with the mission of fostering inclusiveness, awareness and enthusiasm for podcasts through initiatives, programs and our annual awards,” Donald Albright , president of the Podcast Academy and president and co-founder of Tenderfoot TV, said in a statement. “Today we are celebrating the community with the announcement of our very first Ambies nominees. They are just as diverse as the creators, both in front of and behind the mic, and reflect the high-profile medium. On behalf of the membership, we congratulate all applicants. “
The hour-long Ambies ceremony will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on YouTube, Twitch and other platforms on Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Voting for the awards is now open, members who join the Podcast Academy before March 26 are eligible to vote.
The list of Ambies appointments:
Podcast of the year:
Blockbuster: The James Cameron Story (Miniseries)
Flowers
In pursuit of Cosby
DETOURS
Dirty Diana
Die for sex
For life: the podcast
Forgotten: Women of Juarez
Say their name
The Happiness Lab
Best Professional Podcast:
One arm and one leg
All for all
Masters of the scale
Teamistry
The heist
Women at work
Best Comedy Podcast:
Conan O’Brien needs a friend
Kings of culture
Don’t ask Tig
Groceries
How was it done?
The breakfast club
Three freedoms
Best Documentary Podcast:
California city
Conviction Season 2: American Panic
For life: the podcast
I am not a monster
Louder than a riot
Painkiller: America’s fentanyl crisis
The Edge: Houston Astros
Best Entertainment Podcast:
Dissect
Even the rich
For life: the podcast
Ladies Office
Prime Video presents
The first
The plot thickens
Best Fiction Podcast:
Ask for it
Blood Ties – Season 2
DEM TIME
Dirty Diana
Frozen Frights: Aurora Borealis “Vacant”
The left right game
Two princes
Best History Podcast:
American storytellers
American scandal
DETOURS
Driving the green book
Slow combustion
Unfinished: Deep South
Very Presidential with Ashley Flowers
Best Interview Podcast:
A winning state of mind: lessons from the Paralympic Games
Pretty asian
Back from Broken
Death, sex and money
More with Anna Maria Tremonti
The FRONTLINE dispatch
Deal with Mariana van Zeller
Best Knowledge, Science or Technology Podcast:
American innovations
Brave New Planet
How to save a planet
In the machines we trust
Short wave
Tai asks why
Unlock Bryson’s Brain
Best News Podcast:
Do no harm
Publish reports
Suspicious activity: in FinCEN files
The newspaper
Today explained
VICE News reports
And after that
Best original score and musical supervision:
Flowers – Scott Velasquez, Jeff Schmidt
Dead and buried – Makeup and vanity set
Jacked: Rise of New Jack Sound – Marcelino Villalpando
Revisionist history – Luis Guerra
Crossing – Ramtin Arablouei, Drop Electric, Hania Rani
Treasure Island 2020 – Chris Tarry, Jennifer Rowekamp
Two princes – Score: Greg Laswell; Theme and additional scoring by Bobby Lord; Musical supervision: Jonathon Roberts
Best performer in audio-fiction:
DUST, Season 3: CHRYSALIS – Corey Hawkins
Hank the cow dog – Matthew McConaughey
Bright house – Aly Trasher
National Geographic Kids grimaces – Kenny Curtis, Tori Kerr
The left right game – Tessa Thompson
Two princes – Noah Galvin, Ari’el Stachel, Samira Wiley, Gideon Glick, Wesley Taylor, Alfredo Narciso, Mandi Masden, CJ Wilson, Michelle Gomez
We are not alone – Willem Dafoe, Charlotte Gainsbourg
Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast:
Carried the battle
Dare to lead with Brené Brown
Dear therapists
Hey Spirit!
Meditative story
Being with Krista Tippett
Keep Calm with Bob Roth
Best Podcast Host:
Amicus presents: The RBG class – Dahlia Lithwick
Previous issue – Josh Gwynn, Tracy Clayton
Flowers – Whitney Cummings
MOBITUARIES: Anna May Wong (Death of a pioneer) – Mo Rocca
Revisionist history – Malcolm Gladwell
Science Vs – Wendy Zukerman
Winds of change – Patrick Radden Keefe
Best Political or Opinion Podcast:
Burn the boats
Gaining Ground: New Georgia
Our nation of immigrants
Politically responsive
The Dan Bongino show
The NPR Politics podcast
Go to Wisconsin
Best production and sound design:
Canary: Washington Post investigates – Bishop Sand
Conviction: American panic – Matthew Boll
Dirty Diana – Millie Iatrou, Ryan Walsh, Katie Halliday, Justin Davey, Matt Yocum and Ben Michev, Neely Oeftering
The left right game – Ryan Walsh, Matt Yocum, Will Files, Ryan Sullivan
Unfinished: Short Creek – John DeLore
Where’s George Gibney? – Ger McDonnell
Winds of change – Henry Molofsky
Best report:
Fiasco: Iran-Contra – Léon Neyfakh
I am not a monster – Josh Baker
Planet Money – Sarah Gonzalez, Kenny Malone, Jacob Goldstein, Robert Smith, Amanda Aroncyzk, Karen Duffin, Mary Childs
Reveal – Shoshana Walter, Laura Starecheski, Ike Srikandarajah
The catch – Malika Bilal, Stefanie Dekker, Safwat al-Kahlout
Unfinished: Short Creek – Sarah Ventre, Ash Sanders
Winds of change – Patrick Radden Keefe
Best Screenplay, Fiction:
Appearances – Sharon Mashihi
DEM TIME – Rhys Reed-Johnson, Jacob Roberts-Mensah
Dirty Diana – Shana Feste
Finding Latoya – Amy Aniobi, Chris Sanford, Kindsey Young
Do it as you go – David Hudgins, Brooks Hudgins
National Geographic Kids grimaces – Kenny Curtis, Jillian Hughes, Emily Everhart
The left right game – Jack Anderson
Best Screenplay, Non-Fiction:
And nothing less – Robin Linn
Heavy weights – Jonathan Goldstein, Kalila Holt, Stevie Lane
Masters of the scale – The WaitWhat team, Adam Skuse, Katie Clark Gray
Resistance – Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.
Suspicious activity: in FinCEN files – Jonathan Menjivar, Jenelle Pifer, Joel Lovell
Alert launcher – Tim Livingston
Winds of change – Patrick Radden Keefe
Best Society and Culture Podcast:
Code switch
Ear Hustle
Heavy weights
In America
Latin America
Resistance
You and me with Hillary Clinton
Best Sports Podcast:
17 weeks
Drafted
Outdoor sports
The chronicles of the cam
The Edge: Houston Astros
The head
Alert launcher
Best True Crime Podcast:
Brainwashed / Discover
In pursuit of Cosby
Dr. Death Season 2: Dr. Fata
I am not a monster
someone
Supernatural with Ashley Flowers
The messenger
Best Wellness or Relationship Podcast:
Adult ISH
Die for sex
Last Day Season 2
The Happiness Lab
Therapy for black girls
We have you
Where should we start?
