Podcast Academy announces nominees for first “ Ambies ” awards

The Podcast Academy announced the nominees for their inaugural Audio Excellence Awards, aka the Ambies.

Matthew McConaughey, Tessa Thompson, Hillary Rodham Clinton, Malcolm Gladwell and Willem Dafoe, and Charlotte Gainsbourg are among 164 nominees in 23 categories which include Best Audio Fiction Performer, Best Podcast Host, Best True Crime Podcast, Podcast of the Year After.

Dirty Diana, The left right game, and Winds of change each won four nominations, the most for a podcast. Dirty Diana is also in the running for Podcast of the Year, against nine other programs, including Chasing Cosby, Flowers, Detours, and Say their name.

“The Podcast Academy was founded a year ago with the mission of fostering inclusiveness, awareness and enthusiasm for podcasts through initiatives, programs and our annual awards,” Donald Albright , president of the Podcast Academy and president and co-founder of Tenderfoot TV, said in a statement. “Today we are celebrating the community with the announcement of our very first Ambies nominees. They are just as diverse as the creators, both in front of and behind the mic, and reflect the high-profile medium. On behalf of the membership, we congratulate all applicants. “

The hour-long Ambies ceremony will be broadcast live from Los Angeles on YouTube, Twitch and other platforms on Sunday, May 16 at 8 p.m. ET. Voting for the awards is now open, members who join the Podcast Academy before March 26 are eligible to vote.

The list of Ambies appointments:

Podcast of the year:

Blockbuster: The James Cameron Story (Miniseries)

Flowers

In pursuit of Cosby

DETOURS

Dirty Diana

Die for sex

For life: the podcast

Forgotten: Women of Juarez

Say their name

The Happiness Lab

Best Professional Podcast:

One arm and one leg

All for all

Masters of the scale

Teamistry

The heist

Women at work

Best Comedy Podcast:

Conan O’Brien needs a friend

Kings of culture

Don’t ask Tig

Groceries

How was it done?

The breakfast club

Three freedoms

Best Documentary Podcast:

California city

Conviction Season 2: American Panic

For life: the podcast

I am not a monster

Louder than a riot

Painkiller: America’s fentanyl crisis

The Edge: Houston Astros

Best Entertainment Podcast:

Dissect

Even the rich

For life: the podcast

Ladies Office

Prime Video presents

The first

The plot thickens

Best Fiction Podcast:

Ask for it

Blood Ties – Season 2

DEM TIME

Dirty Diana

Frozen Frights: Aurora Borealis “Vacant”

The left right game

Two princes

Best History Podcast:

American storytellers

American scandal

DETOURS

Driving the green book

Slow combustion

Unfinished: Deep South

Very Presidential with Ashley Flowers

Best Interview Podcast:

A winning state of mind: lessons from the Paralympic Games

Pretty asian

Back from Broken

Death, sex and money

More with Anna Maria Tremonti

The FRONTLINE dispatch

Deal with Mariana van Zeller

Best Knowledge, Science or Technology Podcast:

American innovations

Brave New Planet

How to save a planet

In the machines we trust

Short wave

Tai asks why

Unlock Bryson’s Brain

Best News Podcast:

Do no harm

Publish reports

Suspicious activity: in FinCEN files

The newspaper

Today explained

VICE News reports

And after that

Best original score and musical supervision:

Flowers – Scott Velasquez, Jeff Schmidt

Dead and buried – Makeup and vanity set

Jacked: Rise of New Jack Sound – Marcelino Villalpando

Revisionist history – Luis Guerra

Crossing – Ramtin Arablouei, Drop Electric, Hania Rani

Treasure Island 2020 – Chris Tarry, Jennifer Rowekamp

Two princes – Score: Greg Laswell; Theme and additional scoring by Bobby Lord; Musical supervision: Jonathon Roberts

Best performer in audio-fiction:

DUST, Season 3: CHRYSALIS – Corey Hawkins

Hank the cow dog – Matthew McConaughey

Bright house – Aly Trasher

National Geographic Kids grimaces – Kenny Curtis, Tori Kerr

The left right game – Tessa Thompson

Two princes – Noah Galvin, Ari’el Stachel, Samira Wiley, Gideon Glick, Wesley Taylor, Alfredo Narciso, Mandi Masden, CJ Wilson, Michelle Gomez

We are not alone – Willem Dafoe, Charlotte Gainsbourg

Best Personal Growth / Spirituality Podcast:

Carried the battle

Dare to lead with Brené Brown

Dear therapists

Hey Spirit!

Meditative story

Being with Krista Tippett

Keep Calm with Bob Roth

Best Podcast Host:

Amicus presents: The RBG class – Dahlia Lithwick

Previous issue – Josh Gwynn, Tracy Clayton

Flowers – Whitney Cummings

MOBITUARIES: Anna May Wong (Death of a pioneer) – Mo Rocca

Revisionist history – Malcolm Gladwell

Science Vs – Wendy Zukerman

Winds of change – Patrick Radden Keefe

Best Political or Opinion Podcast:

Burn the boats

Gaining Ground: New Georgia

Our nation of immigrants

Politically responsive

The Dan Bongino show

The NPR Politics podcast

Go to Wisconsin

Best production and sound design:

Canary: Washington Post investigates – Bishop Sand

Conviction: American panic – Matthew Boll

Dirty Diana – Millie Iatrou, Ryan Walsh, Katie Halliday, Justin Davey, Matt Yocum and Ben Michev, Neely Oeftering

The left right game – Ryan Walsh, Matt Yocum, Will Files, Ryan Sullivan

Unfinished: Short Creek – John DeLore

Where’s George Gibney? – Ger McDonnell

Winds of change – Henry Molofsky

Best report:

Fiasco: Iran-Contra – Léon Neyfakh

I am not a monster – Josh Baker

Planet Money – Sarah Gonzalez, Kenny Malone, Jacob Goldstein, Robert Smith, Amanda Aroncyzk, Karen Duffin, Mary Childs

Reveal – Shoshana Walter, Laura Starecheski, Ike Srikandarajah

The catch – Malika Bilal, Stefanie Dekker, Safwat al-Kahlout

Unfinished: Short Creek – Sarah Ventre, Ash Sanders

Winds of change – Patrick Radden Keefe

Best Screenplay, Fiction:

Appearances – Sharon Mashihi

DEM TIME – Rhys Reed-Johnson, Jacob Roberts-Mensah

Dirty Diana – Shana Feste

Finding Latoya – Amy Aniobi, Chris Sanford, Kindsey Young

Do it as you go – David Hudgins, Brooks Hudgins

National Geographic Kids grimaces – Kenny Curtis, Jillian Hughes, Emily Everhart

The left right game – Jack Anderson

Best Screenplay, Non-Fiction:

And nothing less – Robin Linn

Heavy weights – Jonathan Goldstein, Kalila Holt, Stevie Lane

Masters of the scale – The WaitWhat team, Adam Skuse, Katie Clark Gray

Resistance – Saidu Tejan-Thomas Jr.

Suspicious activity: in FinCEN files – Jonathan Menjivar, Jenelle Pifer, Joel Lovell

Alert launcher – Tim Livingston

Winds of change – Patrick Radden Keefe

Best Society and Culture Podcast:

Code switch

Ear Hustle

Heavy weights

In America

Latin America

Resistance

You and me with Hillary Clinton

Best Sports Podcast:

17 weeks

Drafted

Outdoor sports

The chronicles of the cam

The Edge: Houston Astros

The head

Alert launcher

Best True Crime Podcast:

Brainwashed / Discover

In pursuit of Cosby

Dr. Death Season 2: Dr. Fata

I am not a monster

someone

Supernatural with Ashley Flowers

The messenger

Best Wellness or Relationship Podcast:

Adult ISH

Die for sex

Last Day Season 2

The Happiness Lab

Therapy for black girls

We have you

Where should we start?