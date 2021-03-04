Raise the roof beam, Joanna

Despite the title, JD Salinger plays little role in the proceedings other than a gruff voice called Jerry on the phone at the literary agency where Joanna finds work. (The film is based on the well-received memoir of Joanna Rakoff in 2014.) The girls’ main job is to answer and shred the fan mail that still arrives for the reclusive author of The Catcher in the Rye even in 1995, four decades after its publication. Writer-director Philippe Falardeau films the letters like monologues delivered by the writers to the camera, which only underlines their disorderly and plaintive need. It’s hard not to sympathize, and Joanna does, to the point of deciding to respond to some letters personally. No good deed, etc. etc.

A terrifically sweet coming-of-age story in Manhattan, My Salinger Year focuses and develops alongside its title character, a nave college graduate and potential writer at sea in the book world. Fortunately, this heroine is played by Margaret Qualley (The Leftovers, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood), an actress capable of playing both naive and wise, and she traces the evolution of this young woman from one to the another with a translucency of emotion. which anchors a featherweight tale.

My Salinger Year, available in Kendall Square and on demand, starts off a bumpy start, with awkward voiceover narration and an ignorant heroine even for the genre Joannas penchant for grandma dresses doesn’t help, nor does her involvement. with a novelist boyfriend (Douglas Booth) who is a bossy ass. But as the film settles into the agency’s Harold Ober routine and records the lives inside, it slowly finds its place.

Sigourney Weaver and Margaret Qualley (in the background) in “My Salinger Year”. IFC Films

The main life inside is Margaret, the agency manager, played to frosty and tired perfection by Sigourney Weaver. The late 90s period allows My Salinger Year to have fun with Margarets’ distaste for modern technology, and finally allows a computer to enter the office, with a No Loitering sign on it and the feeling of ‘a dusty backwater of distinguished intellectual superiority. is captured in detail and felt. It’s the kind of movie that vanishes with Joanna when she first goes to the New Yorker offices to file a contract.

Not all of Falardeaus’ gambits work. One of the writers, an aspiring Holden Caulfield (Thodore Pellerin, of Never Rarely Sometimes Always), becomes a voice and a face in Joannas’ head in a confusing way. There is a realistic and magical dance number in the lobby of the Waldorf Astoria that doesn’t quite land. Like its heroine, My Salinger Year often has more heart than meaning. But it’s good to remember that this director made Monsieur Lazhar a lovable 2011 Oscar nominee who rediscovered the humanity in everyone in a struggling elementary school in Montreal. Here, too, there is a warmth and curiosity for the more minor characters (except that louse of a boyfriend) and a faith in the lessons that a flexible, serious and, honestly, not very interesting youngster could accumulate. with time.

Margaret Qualley in “My Salinger Year”. Philippe Bosse

Qualley sells it with some of the natural grace of his mother, actress Andie MacDowell, but with more quick-wittedness. Martin Lon’s charming score sells it too, as does the directors’ innate trust in people. My Salinger year isn’t much, but it’s not wrong. Even Jerry could approve.

MY SALE YEAR

Written and directed by Philippe Falardeau, based on the book by Joanna Rakoff. With Margaret Qualley, Sigourney Weaver. In Kendall Square and available on request. 101 minutes. R (language throughout, a bit of violence).

