WandaVision Star looks back on the finale with a surprise cameo





WandaVision star Paul Bettany is now revisiting his claims that the Disney + finale will involve an actor he’s always wanted to work with.

Paul Bettany now returns to his previous statements regarding the WandaVision finale involving a surprise actor who did not leak online. The star Vision appeared onHello america, where he was asked how the internet was angry with his past comments about an actor he always wanted to work with appearing in theWandaVision finale, with the white vision of SWORD believed to be the character. “You know when you think something is going to be funny, and you say it, and you actually freak out about it, that’s what I did because the fans started to guess who it might be,” he said. Bettany said. “They were guessing people like Benedict Cumberbatch or Patrick Stewart and I thought, ‘My god, that’s a good idea.’ They will be so disappointed when they find out it’s me. “ RELATED: WandaVision Star Completely Forgot They Were In The Office When asked if he was just trolling the fans with White Vision, Bettany replied, “Well, you know I would like to answer that question, but my service continues …”, then he said. started claiming her video connection was down. “I work with this actor that I’ve always wanted to work with, and we have fireworks together, and the scenes are great, and I think people will be really excited,” Bettanys said while teasing a mysterious actor potential for WandaVision. This led fans to speculate that Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange or some other high-profile star was due to be featured in the finale of Marvel Studios’ first live-action series on Disney +. Director Matt Shakman has promised WandaVision will have a satisfying conclusion. “We were trying to tell a full story in terms of the narrative around Westview, NJ, and we hope that there is a solution to that story, and that it is satisfactory and also surprising to the fans,” Shakman said. “But Wanda will continue in Doctor Strange [in the Multiverse of Madness], and there is a lot more to tell in his story, so this is only part of a very complicated and very rich life. “ Marvel Studios presents WandaVision, a mix of classic television and the Marvel Cinematic Universe in which Wanda Maximoff and Vision, two super powerful beings living idealized suburban lives, begin to suspect that all is not what it seems. Written by Jac Schaeffer and directed by Matt Shakman,WandaVisionstars Elizabeth Olsen as Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch, Paul Bettany as Vision, Randall Park as Agent Jimmy Woo, Kat Dennings as Darcy Lewis, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau and Kathryn Hahn as Agnes. New episodes airing Fridays on Disney +. KEEP READING: A WandaVision Guide: News, Easter Eggs, Reviews, Recaps, Theories & Rumors Source: Twitter Why the black orphan ended after five seasons

About the Author Tim adams

(3331 published articles)

Tim Adams is an associate editor at CBR, with a focus on feature and news articles, overviews and solicitations.







